FURTHER LISTINGS

Jan. 21- State Rep. Isabella Fitzgerald hosts MLK Day Community Celebration at the West Oak Lane Sr. Ctr., 7210-18 Ogontz Ave., 8-11:30 a.m. Creating artwork against gun violence. Information from city, state & federal officials, also weatherization & healthy lifestyles. For info: (215) 549-0220.

Jan. 22- State Rep. Jason Dawkins hosts Weatherization Event at 2nd Bapt. Ch., 1801 Meadow St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. For info: (215) 744-7901.

Jan. 23- City Commission candidate Kahlil Williams is hosted Evening at the Dalian, 500 N. 21st St, 5-7 pm. Special guest: L Ed Rendell. Hosts $500, Supporters $250, Friends $100, Young Professionals $50. Checks payable to “Kahlil for Philly,” P.O. Box 58048, Phila., PA 19102. RSVP: Catherine McParland (267) 475-6953 or cat@kahlilforphilly.com.

Jan. 23- State Rep. Jason Dawkins hosts Weatherization Event at Houseman Rec Ctr., 5901 Summerdale Ave., 6:30-8:30 p.m. For info: (215) 744-7901.

Jan. 26- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Town Ha. Mtg. at Cathedral Village, 600 E. Cathedral Rd., 10 a.m. Focus on changing State House rules. For info: (215) 482-8726.

Jan. 26- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Health & Wellness Fair at E. Passyunk Rec Ctr., 1025 Mifflin St., 2-5 p.m. Dance class for kids, exercise & healthy-eating tips, health & safety programs, door prizes. Information on State services. For info: (215) 271-9190.

Jan. 27- Councilmanic candidate Fareed Abdullah hosts Fish Fry Fundraiser at X Mark’s the Spot, 6364 Stenton Ave., 4-8 p.m.

Jan. 28- Phila. Public Record hosts “Meet the Candidates” at Trestle Inn, 13th & Callowhill Sts., 5-7 p.m. Free cocktails & appetizers. Admission free to general public, Candidates $250, Sponsors $1,500 & $1,000. For info: Melissa Barrett (215) 755-2000, ext. 5 or mbarrett@phillyrecord.com.

Jan. 28- State Rep. Jason Dawkins hosts Weatherization Event at Ziehler Rec Ctr., 100 E. Olney Ave., 6:30-8:30 p.m. For info: (215) 744-7901.

Jan. 29- Judicial candidate Tiffany Palmer hosts Campaign Kickoff at Fergie’s Pub, 1214 Sansom St., 6-8 p.m. Contribution Levels: $50, $100, $250, $500, $1,000, $2,500. Payable to “Friends of Tiffany Palmer,” P.O. Box 4058, 8227 Germantown Ave. Phila., PA 19118 or online https://secure.ngpvan.com/td5JqjDiakCVCSxI9viRAA2. For info: Karen Sugarman (215) 370-1423 or ksugarman1@gmail.com.

Jan. 29- Mayoral candidate Daphne Goggins hosts Birthday Party at Nix & Nix Event Venue, 1525 W. Dauphin St., 7-9 p.m. Refreshments. Free. For info: gogginsdaphne@gmail.com.

Jan. 30- Councilmanic candidate Sherrie Cohen hosts Campaign Kickoff at Win Win Coffee Bar, 931 Spring Garden St., 5:30 p.m. For info: cohen4council@gmail.com.

Jan. 30- Judicial candidate Nicola Serianni hosts Meet-&-Greet Fundraiser at Sassafras, 48 S. 2nd St., 6-8 p.m. Contribution levels: Young Professionals $50, Friends $100, Supporters $250, Hosts $500. For info: Kelson Northeimer (717) 420-6533 or krnortheimer@gmail.com.

Feb. 2- State Rep. Angel Cruz hosts Medicare Benefits Information Session at 3503 N B S, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For info: (215) 291-5643.

Feb. 3- Congressman Dwight Evans hosts Super Bowl Party at Relish Restaurant, 7152 Ogontz Ave., 6 p.m. Tickets: $40 before game, $50 at door. Sponsorships: Coach $250, Owner $500, Commissioner $1,000. For info: Terri@DwightEvans.com or (215) 242-3213.

Feb. 4- State Rep. Angel Cruz hosts Information Session on Medicare Benefits Changes at 3503 N. B St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For info: (215) 291-5643.

Feb. 7- State Sen. Sharif Street hosts Reception at Galdo’s Catering, 1933 W. Moyamensing Ave., 5:30-7 p.m. Contribution levels: Platinum $10,000, Gold $5,000, Silver $2,500, Bronze $1,000, VIP $500, Guests $250. Payable to “Friends of Sharif Street,” P.O. Box 28854, Phila., PA 19151. For info: (2567) 275-2120

Feb. 7- City Commission candidate Kahlil Williams is hosted Young Professionals Event at Attico Rooftop Bar & Restaurant, 219 S. Broad St., 6-8 p.m. Hosts $250, Supporters $150, Friends $50, Guests $25. Payable to “Kahlil for Philly,” P.O. Box 58048, Phila., PA 19102. For info: Catherine McParland (267) 475-6953 or cat@kahlilforphilly.com.

Feb. 19- First day to circulate and file nominating petitions.

Feb. 19- 53rd Ward Democratic Committee hosts Petition Party at Nick’s Roast Beef, 2212 Cottman Ave., Banquet Rm., rear entrance. Donation $150. Light refreshments. Notary provided. For info: Janice Sulman (215) 470-7542.

Feb. 22- Judicial candidate Janine Momasso announces Campaign Launch at Chima Brazilian Steakhouse, 20th & JFK Blvd., 5:30-7 p.m.

Feb. 22- 44th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Evening of Jazz & Petition Party at Danny’s Banquet Ha., 1 N. 50th St., 6-10 p.m. Tickets: $150. Payable to “WARD 44.” RSVP by Feb. 19: (215) 429-4819.

Feb. 23- 13th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Candidates Petition Signing and Re-Registration Chat & Chew at Treasures, 5549 Germantown Ave., 2-6 p.m. Free to all residents & community groups. Candidates & Sponsors: $200. Payable to: 13th Ward Democratic Executive Committee. P.O. Box 25563, Phila., PA 19140. For info: Cynthia Parker (215) 704-4461 or Virnelda Haines (215) 704-1815.

Feb. 28- City Commissioner Al Schmidt hosts Fundraiser at Grey Lodge Pub, 6235 Frankford Ave. Tickets: $40. Payable to “Friends of Al Schmidt,” P.O. Box 18538, Phila., PA19129.

Mar. 1- 65th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Fundraiser at Ashburner Inn, 8400 Torresdale Ave., 6-9 p.m. Tickets: $50. Payable to “Friends of the 65th Ward.” For info: John Donohue (267) 334-3775 or Colleen Scalici (215) 500-0617.

Mar. 8- 57th Ward Democratic Committee hosts St. Patrick’s Party at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Rd., 7-11 p.m. Tickets: $40, candidates $100. For info: (267) 773-3251.

Apr. 27- Ducky Birts hosts Medallion Scholarship Banquet at Santerian Ha., 101 Ashmead Rd., Cheltenham, Pa., 12-4 p.m. For info: (215) 242-1220.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.