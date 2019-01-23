FURTHER LISTINGS

Jan. 28- State Rep. Jason Dawkins hosts Weatherization Event at Ziehler Rec Ctr., 100 E. Olney Ave., 6:30-8:30 p.m. For info: (215) 744-7901.
Jan. 29- Judicial candidate Tiffany Palmer hosts Campaign Kickoff at Fergie’s Pub, 1214 Sansom St., 6-8 p.m. Contribution Levels: $50, $100, $250, $500, $1,000, $2,500. Payable to “Friends of Tiffany Palmer,” P.O. Box 4058, 8227 Germantown Ave. Phila., PA 19118 or online https://secure.ngpvan.com/td5JqjDiakCVCSxI9viRAA2. For info: Karen Sugarman (215) 370-1423 or ksugarman1@gmail.com.
Jan. 29- Mayoral candidate Daphne Goggins hosts Birthday Party at Nix & Nix Event Venue, 1525 W. Dauphin St., 7-9 p.m. Refreshments. Free. For info: gogginsdaphne@gmail.com.
Jan. 30- Councilmanic candidate Sherrie Cohen hosts Campaign Kickoff at Win Win Coffee Bar, 931 Spring Garden St., 5:30 p.m. For info: cohen4council@gmail.com.
Jan. 30- Judicial candidate Nicola Serianni hosts Meet-&-Greet Fundraiser at Sassafras, 48 S. 2nd St., 6-8 p.m. Contribution levels: Young Professionals $50, Friends $100, Supporters $250, Hosts $500. For info: Kelson Northeimer (717) 420-6533 or krnortheimer@gmail.com.
Jan. 31- State Rep. Danilo Burgos hosts Open House at 635 W. Erie Ave., 6-8 p.m. Connecting to State-related programs and services such as the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, LIHEAP and how to get a Real ID. For info: (215) 223-1890.
Jan. 31- Councilmanic candidate Eryn Santamoor is hosted Evening with Gov. Ed Rendell & Mayor Michael Nutter at 1735 Market St., 5th fl., 6-8 p.m. Sponsors: Platinum $3,000, Gold $2,000, Bronze $1,000, Guest $250, Admission $100. Payable to “Friends of Eryn Santamoor,” P.O. Box 56285, Phila., PA 19130. For info: Caroline Allen caroline@erynforcouncil.com.
Feb. 1- Veteran Boxers Ass’n hosts Groundhogs Day Happy Hour Fundraiser at VBA Cl., 2733 E. Clearfield St., 5:30-8 p.m. For info: Fred Druding, Jr. (215) 221-2374.
Feb. 2- State Rep. Angel Cruz hosts Medicare Benefits Information Session at 3503 N B S, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For info: (215) 291-5643.
Feb. 2- Olney & Feltonville Walk for Education hosts Awards Program for neighborhood schools at Aspira Olney H.S., 100 W. Duncannon Ave., 10 a.m.-12 m. Honoring Chairperson Elaine Tomlin. For info (267) 496-5662,
Feb. 3- Congressman Dwight Evans hosts Super Bowl Party at Relish Restaurant, 7152 Ogontz Ave., 6 p.m. Tickets: $40 before game, $50 at door. Sponsorships: Coach $250, Owner $500, Commissioner $1,000. For info: Terri@DwightEvans.com or (215) 242-3213.
Feb. 4- State Rep. Angel Cruz hosts Information Session on Medicare Benefits Changes at 3503 N. B St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For info: (215) 291-5643.
Feb. 6- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts PennDOT Registration for New Driver’s Licenses at Columbus Sq., 12th & Wharton Sts., 5-7:30 p.m. For info: (215) 271-9190.
Feb. 6- 61st Ward Democratic Committee hosts Candidates Fundraiser at Relish Restaurant, 7152 Ogontz Ave., 5-8 p.m. Food, music, fun. Candidates $75, Guests $25. Payable to “The 61st Ward.” For info: Pete Lyde (267) 701-4503.
Feb. 7- State Sen. Sharif Street hosts Reception at Galdo’s Catering, 1933 W. Moyamensing Ave., 5:30-7 p.m. Contribution levels: Platinum $10,000, Gold $5,000, Silver $2,500, Bronze $1,000, VIP $500, Guests $250. Payable to “Friends of Sharif Street,” P.O. Box 28854, Phila., PA 19151. For info: (2567) 275-2120
Feb. 7- City Commission candidate Kahlil Williams is hosted Young Professionals Event at Attico Rooftop Bar & Restaurant, 219 S. Broad St., 6-8 p.m. Hosts $250, Supporters $150, Friends $50, Guests $25. Payable to “Kahlil for Philly,” P.O. Box 58048, Phila., PA 19102. For info: Catherine McParland (267) 475-6953 or cat@kahlilforphilly.com.
Feb. 8- State Sen. John Sabatina, Jr. hosts Shrimp-A-Palooza at Harmonia Cl., 2404 Orthodox St., 7-11 p.m. All-you-can-eat shrimp + buffet & beer. Friends $40, Table of 10 $350 (Tables must be reserved by Feb. 5. Payable to “Committee to Re-Elect John Sabatina, Jr.,” 121 S. Broad St. 4th fl., Phila., PA 19107. For info: Andrea andrea@RittenhousePolitical.com.
Feb. 12- Councilman David Oh hosts Re-Election Announcement & Campaign Kickoff at Union League, 140 S. Broad St., Lincoln Rm., 2nd fl., 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Feb. 19- First day to circulate and file nominating petitions.
Feb. 19– 53rd Ward Democratic Committee hosts Petition Party at Nick’s Roast Beef, 2212 Cottman Ave., Banquet Rm., rear entrance. Donation $150. Light refreshments. Notary provided. For info: Janice Sulman (215) 470-7542.
Feb. 21- Councilman Derek Green announces Campaign Launch at Ctr. in the Park, 5818 Germantown Ave., 6 p.m.
Feb. 22- Judicial candidate Janine Momasso announces Campaign Launch at Chima Brazilian Steakhouse, 20th & JFK Blvd., 5:30-7 p.m.
Feb. 22- 44th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Evening of Jazz & Petition Party at Danny’s Banquet Ha., 1 N. 50th St., 6-10 p.m. Tickets: $150. Payable to “WARD 44.” RSVP by Feb. 19: (215) 429-4819.
Feb. 22- 33rd Ward Democratic Committee hosts Sweetheart Dance at Juniata G.C., 1391 E. Cayuga St., 7 p.m.-12 a.m. Food, beer, wine & soda. Tickets: $35 or 2 for $60. Candidates petition free. For info: Marnie Loughrey marnie65@verizon.net.
Feb. 23- 13th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Candidates Petition Signing and Re-Registration Chat & Chew at Treasures, 5549 Germantown Ave., 2-6 p.m. Free to all residents & community groups. Candidates & Sponsors: $200. Payable to: 13th Ward Democratic Executive Committee. P.O. Box 25563, Phila., PA 19140. For info: Cynthia Parker (215) 704-4461 or Virnelda Haines (215) 704-1815.
Feb. 28- Phila. Public Record hosts “Meet the Candidates” at Trestle Inn, 13th & Callowhill Sts., 5-7 p.m. Free cocktails & appetizers. Admission free to general public, Candidates $250, Sponsors $1,500 & $1,000. For info: Melissa Barrett (215) 755-2000, ext. 5 or mbarrett@phillyrecord.com.
Feb. 28- City Commissioner Al Schmidt hosts Fundraiser at Grey Lodge Pub, 6235 Frankford Ave. Tickets: $40. Payable to “Friends of Al Schmidt,” P.O. Box 18538, Phila., PA19129.
Mar. 1- 65th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Fundraiser at Ashburner Inn, 8400 Torresdale Ave., 6-9 p.m. Tickets: $50. Payable to “Friends of the 65th Ward.” For info: John Donohue (267) 334-3775 or Colleen Scalici (215) 500-0617.
Mar. 2- 6 Democratic Wards host Bowling-Petition Night at T-Birt Lanes, 5830 Castor Ave., 2-5 p.m. Food, wine, bowling & equipment. $100 candidates, $30 general admission. Payable to “Philly United,” 3200 Magee Ave., Phila., PA 19149. For info: Robert Dellavella (215) 808-4240.
Mar. 8- 57th Ward Democratic Committee hosts St. Patrick’s Party at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Rd., 7-11 p.m. Tickets: $40, candidates $100. For info: (267) 773-3251.
Apr. 27- Ducky Birts hosts Medallion Scholarship Banquet at Santerian Ha., 101 Ashmead Rd., Cheltenham, Pa., 12-4 p.m. For info: (215) 242-1220.