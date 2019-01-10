Jan. 13

January 10, 2019 | Filed under: Calendar | Posted by:

City Commission candidate Omar Sabir hosts Eagles Playoff Fundraiser at Haute Lounge, 1420 Locust St., 4 p.m. Drink specials. Suggested donations: $20, $50, $100 but no charge for admission with a cash bar. $10 Validated parking at the Symphony Ho. parking garage. For info: omarsabir80@yahoo.com.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
www.pdf24.org    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *