State Rep. Isabella Fitzgerald hosts MLK Day Community Celebration at the West Oak Lane Sr. Ctr., 7210-18 Ogontz Ave., 8-11:30 a.m. Creating artwork against gun violence. Information from city, state & federal officials, also weatherization & healthy lifestyles. For info: (215) 549-0220.

