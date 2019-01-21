Jan. 23

January 21, 2019

City Commission candidate Kahlil Williams is hosted Evening at the Dalian, 500 N. 21st St, 5-7 pm. Special guest: L Ed Rendell. Hosts $500, Supporters $250, Friends $100, Young Professionals $50. Checks payable to “Kahlil for Philly,” P.O. Box 58048, Phila., PA 19102. RSVP: Catherine McParland (267) 475-6953 or cat@kahlilforphilly.com.

