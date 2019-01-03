Jan. 5

January 3, 2019

Penn Ag Democrats grant Jefferson Award to State Sen. Sharif Street, Chair of the Senate Ag Committee & Vice Chair of the Pa. Democratic Party, at Farm Show Complex & Expo Ctr., 2300 N. Cameron St., VIP Rm., Harrisburg, Pa., 12 m.  For info: Peggy Lucas (814) 360-3341.

