Law Enforcement Appreciation Day Is This Wednesday

BY LES NERI

PRESIDENT

FRATERNAL ORDER OF POLICE

PENNSYLVANIA STATE LODGE

Every day, thousands of law-enforcement officers across the country leave their families and loved ones at home while they faithfully protect the communities they serve. Every law-enforcement officer throughout Pennsylvania says goodbye to their families, not knowing if, when or in what condition they will arrive home. Yet every day, more than 27,000 police officers in Pennsylvania continue to uphold and defend the oath they took to protect the community.

On National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, we invite you to show your support and gratitude for the officers who proudly wear blue and have dedicated their lives to serving you.

There are so many ways you can show your support:

• Send a card of support to your local police department or state agency.

• Participate in Project Blue Light by replacing your porch or landscape light with a blue light.

• If you see a police officer grabbing a coffee, anonymously pay for their order.

• Share positive law-enforcement stories and experiences with the hashtag #BackTheBlue.

• Wear blue to show your support for law enforcement.

Finally, just say thank you. Whenever you see law-enforcement personnel, simply walk up and thank them for their service, or wave and smile at passing officers. Our officers put their lives on the line every day to ensure a safe community for us all, and thanking them is the least we can do to show our gratitude. On behalf of all law enforcement, thank you for your continued support.

