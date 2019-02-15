Feb. 16

February 15, 2019 | Filed under: Calendar | Posted by:

IUPAT DC21 hosts “Justice for Joe Doc Beef & Beer Fundraiser” at 2980 Southampton Rd., 7-10 p.m. Live Q&A with Joe Doc’s attorney. No cost to attend, but donate what you can! Payable to “Joseph J. Dougherty Legal Defense Fund,” 12325 Academy Rd., P.O. Box 3, Phila., PA 19154. For info: Jim Moran (215) 301-2633 or jimmoran2018@gmail.com.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
www.pdf24.org    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *