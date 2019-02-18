Feb. 19

February 18, 2019 | Filed under: Calendar | Posted by:

Multi-Ward Republican Committees host “Meet the Republican Candidates Night” at Paddy Whacks Pub, 150 South St., 5-10 p.m. Sign petitions, vote in Republican straw poll. Free food, discounted beer & wine all night. Free – but must pre-register at bit.ly/phillygopevent.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
www.pdf24.org    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *