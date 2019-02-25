Feb. 28

Women of Faith for Education host Afternoon Tea at 1st Dist. Plaza, 3801 Market St., Grand Ballrm., 3-5 p.m. Fine dining. UNCF scholarship testimony, Parade of Crowns, door prizes, live entertainment. For info: Gregory Lyles (215) 925-9044.

