Feb. 6

February 4, 2019

61st Ward Democratic Committee hosts Candidates Fundraiser at Relish Restaurant, 7152 Ogontz Ave., 5-8 p.m. Food, music, fun. Candidates $75, Guests $25. Payable to “The 61st Ward.” For info: Pete Lyde (267) 701-4503.

