Feb. 6

February 4, 2019 | Filed under: Calendar | Posted by:

Councilwoman Cindy Bass hosts Fundraiser at 100 S. Broad St., Su. 1525, 5-7 p.m. Contribution levels: $100, $250, $500,$1,000. Payable to “Friends of Cindy Bass,” P.O. Box 18906, Phila., PA 19119. For info: (215) 500-2386 or friendsofcindybassevent@gmail.com.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
www.pdf24.org    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *