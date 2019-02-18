FURTHER LISTINGS

Feb. 19- City Commission candidate Kahlil Williams hosts Campaign Kickoff at Café Lift, 428 N 13th St., 5 p.m. For info: kahlil@kahlilforphilly.com.

Feb. 19- 53rd Ward Democratic Committee hosts Petition Party at Nick’s Roast Beef, 2212 Cottman Ave., Banquet Rm., rear entrance. Donation $150. Light refreshments. Notary provided. For info: Janice Sulman (215) 470-7542.

Feb. 20- 11th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Spaghetti with Seniors at Venango Ho., 22nd & Venango Sts., 4-7 p.m. For info: Dwayne Lilley (267) 432-3665.

Feb. 20- 3 Democratic Wards host Community Chat & Chew at Majestic Ha., 800 W. Olney Ave., 4-8 p.m. Petitions, fine foods. Candidates $200, Voters free. Payable to “The New 42nd Ward,” P.O. Box 46121, Phila., PA 19160. For info: Sharon Vaughn (215) 313-7019, Shirley Gregory (215) 276-0995 or Pete Lyde (267) 701-4503.

Feb. 20- 11th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Petition Party at New Courtland, 19th St. & Allegheny Ave., 5-8 p.m. Candidates: $200. For info: Dwayne Lilley (267) 432-3665.

Feb. 20- City Commissioner Lisa Deeley is hosted Reception at Palm Restaurant, 200 S. Broad St., 5:30-7 p.m. Special guest: Ed Rendell. Contribution levels: Gold $1,000, Silver $250, Bronze $100.Payable to “Deeley 15,” P.O. Box 42288, Phila., PA 19101 (memo “2.20 Event”). For info & RSVP (215) 696-0291.

Feb. 20- 56th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Candidates Petition Signing Party at Portuguese Cl., 2019 Rhawn St., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets $40, Candidates $150. For info: Mary Beth Stanley (215)742-8600.

Feb. 21- Councilman Derek Green announces Campaign Launch at Ctr. in the Park, 5818 Germantown Ave., 6 p.m.

Feb. 21- 5th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Dinner & Fundraiser at Ocean City Restaurant, 234 N. 9th St., 1st fl., 6:30-9:30 p.m. Candidates $150. Public parking across the street. For info: Michael Boyle (215) 546-7035.

Feb. 21- Councilmanic candidate Drew Murray hosts Campaign Launch at City Tap Ho., 2 Logan Sq., 6:30-8:30 p.m. For info: Kristin Moses Murray, (215) 817-4187 or kmgosesmurray@gmail.com.

Feb. 21- 58th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Candidates Night at Somerton Youth Org., 14000 Southampton Rd., 7-9 p.m. Food & refreshments. Candidates $100, Guests $40. For info: Jim Donnelly (610) 360-5682 or jamesdonnelly610@gmail.com.

Feb. 22- Judicial candidate Janine Momasso announces Campaign Launch at Chima Brazilian Steakhouse, 20th & JFK Blvd., 5:30-7 p.m.

Feb. 22- 44th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Evening of Jazz & Petition Party at Danny’s Banquet Ha., 1 N. 50th St., 6-10 p.m. Tickets: $150. Payable to “WARD 44.” RSVP by Feb. 19: (215) 429-4819.

Feb. 22- 33rd Ward Democratic Committee hosts Sweetheart Dance at Juniata G.C., 1391 E. Cayuga St., 7 p.m.-12 a.m. Food, beer, wine & soda. Tickets: $35 or 2 for $60. Candidates petition free. For info: Marnie Loughrey marnie65@verizon.net.

Feb. 23- State Rep. Morgan Cephas hosts Youth Employment Workshop at Tustin Rec Ctr., 5900 W. Columbia Ave., 10 a.m.-12 m. Applying for documents, labor apprenticeships, college aid, interview & résumé reviews. Parents/guardians must attend. To register: Donna (215) 879-6625.

Feb. 23- Councilwoman Cherelle Parker hosts Re-election Campaign Announcement/Petition Drive at Finley Rec Ctr., 7701 Mansfield Ave., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. For info: (484) 704-2398 or people4parker@gmail.com.

Feb. 23- Pa. Legislative Black Caucus hosts Celebration of Tuskegee Airmen at New Covenant Ch., 7500 Germantown Ave., 12-3 p.m. For info: Brandon Chatman-Lester (717) 787-7895.

Feb. 23- 13th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Candidates Petition Signing and Re-Registration Chat & Chew at Treasures, 5549 Germantown Ave., 2-6 p.m. Free to all residents & community groups. Candidates & Sponsors: $200. Payable to: 13th Ward Democratic Executive Committee. P.O. Box 25563, Phila., PA 19140. For info: Cynthia Parker (215) 704-4461 or Virnelda Haines (215) 704-1815.

Feb. 24- St. Patrick’s Day Parade hosts Fundraiser at FOP Lodge, 11630 Caroline Rsd., 3-7 p.m. Food, pipers, Irish dance. Adults $40, youths $25.

Feb. 26- 23rd Ward Democratic Committee hosts Fundraiser at Makumba, 4501 Castor Ave., 6-9 p.m. Tickets $35, Candidates $100. For info: 267) 582-6347.

Feb. 28- Phila. Public Record hosts “Meet the Candidates” at Trestle Inn, 13th & Callowhill Sts., 5-7 p.m. Free cocktails & appetizers. Admission free to general public, Candidates $250, Sponsors $1,500 & $1,000. For info: Melissa Barrett (215) 755-2000, ext. 5 or mbarrett@phillyrecord.com.

Feb. 28- State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta is hosted Cocktail Reception at Rosewood, 1302 Walnut St., 5:30-7 p.m. Champions $1,000, Hosts $500, Boosters $250, Supporters $100, Friends $50. Payable to “Malcolm for PA,” P.O. Box 3254, Phila., PA 19130. RSVP: Events@LPerryGroup.com.

Feb. 28- State Rep. Jim Roebuck hosts Birthday Bash at Warmdaddy’s, 1400 S. Columbus Blvd., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jazz & food. RSVP: (215) 817-7912.

Feb. 28- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Town Hall Mtg. at Green La. Meth. Ch., 470 Green La., 7 p.m. Overview of State budget. For info: (215) 482-8726.

Feb. 28- City Commissioner Al Schmidt hosts Fundraiser at Grey Lodge Pub, 6235 Frankford Ave. Tickets: $40. Payable to “Friends of Al Schmidt,” P.O. Box 18538, Phila., PA19129.

Mar. 1- 65th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Fundraiser at Ashburner Inn, 8400 Torresdale Ave., 6-9 p.m. Tickets: $50. Payable to “Friends of the 65th Ward.” For info: John Donohue (267) 334-3775 or Colleen Scalici (215) 500-0617.

Mar. 2- Councilwoman Cindy Bass hosts Petition Party at7165 Germantown Ave., 12-4 p.m. Community free, Candidates $$150. Payable to “22nd Democratic Ward,” P.O. Box 189067, Phila., PA 19119. For info: Shariff Roseboro (267)972-2869.

Mar. 2- 51st Ward Democratic Committee hosts Candidates Petition-Signing Party at Kingsessing Rec Ctr., 4901 Kingsessing Ave., 1-4 p.m. Music, free food, information. Candidates $100, neighbors free. For info: (267) 254-9972

Mar. 2- 6 Democratic Wards host Bowling-Petition Night at T-Birt Lanes, 5830 Castor Ave., 2-5 p.m. Food, wine, bowling & equipment. $100 candidates, $30 general admission. Payable to “Philly United,” 3200 Magee Ave., Phila., PA 19149. For info: Robert Dellavella (215) 808-4240.

Mar. 2- 38th Ward Democrats host Meet & Greet Fundraiser & Petition-Signing Party at Trolley Car Café, 3269 S. Ferry Rd., 4-7 p.m. Donation: Community members $10, Candidates $150. For tickets: 38thward.eventbrite.com or George Matysik (215) 803-6676, georgematysik@gmail.com.

Mar. 5- 8th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Candidates Meet & Greet at Rosewood, 1302 Walnut St., 5:30-7 p.m. Cash bar, complimentary beverages, appetizers. Suggested minimum contribution: $250 to fund GOTV. RSVP by Mar. 1: Judi Golding-Baker (215) 704-9304 or 7000judi@gmail.com.

Mar. 7- St. Patrick’s Observance Ass’n hosts Grand Marshal’s Dinner at SugarHouse Casino, 1001 n. Columbus Blvd., 6 p.m. Tickets $100. For info: Kathy McGee Burns mcgeeburns@aol.com.

Mar. 8- 57th Ward Democratic Committee hosts St. Patrick’s Party at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Rd., 7-11 p.m. Tickets: $40, candidates $100. For info: (267) 773-3251.

Mar. 12- 190th Legislative Dist. Special Election.

Mar. 16- Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 hosts Dinner Dance at Union Ha., 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., Cocktails 6 p.m., Dinner & dancing 7-11 p.m. Senior members & apprentices honored, scholarships awarded. Tickets $150, tables of 10 $1,500. Payable to “Karl Weinberg Scholarship Fund,” 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., Phila., PA 19147. For info: (215) 952-1999.

Apr. 27- Ducky Birts hosts Medallion Scholarship Banquet at Santerian Ha., 101 Ashmead Rd., Cheltenham, Pa., 12-4 p.m. For info: (215) 242-1220.

