FURTHER LISTINGS

Feb. 28- Phila. Public Record hosts “Meet the Candidates” at Trestle Inn, 13th & Callowhill Sts., 5-7 p.m. Free cocktails & appetizers. Admission free to general public, Candidates $250, Sponsors $1,500 & $1,000. For info: Melissa Barrett (215) 755-2000, ext. 5 or mbarrett@phillyrecord.com.
Feb. 28- State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta is hosted Cocktail Reception at Rosewood, 1302 Walnut St., 5:30-7 p.m. Champions $1,000, Hosts $500, Boosters $250, Supporters $100, Friends $50. Payable to “Malcolm for PA,” P.O. Box 3254, Phila., PA 19130. RSVP: Events@LPerryGroup.com.
Feb. 28- State Rep. Jim Roebuck hosts Birthday Bash at Warmdaddy’s, 1400 S. Columbus Blvd., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jazz & food. RSVP: (215) 817-7912.
Feb. 28- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Town Hall Mtg. at Green La. Meth. Ch., 470 Green La., 7 p.m. Overview of State budget. For info: (215) 482-8726.
Feb. 28- City Commissioner Al Schmidt hosts Fundraiser at Grey Lodge Pub, 6235 Frankford Ave. Tickets: $40. Payable to “Friends of Al Schmidt,” P.O. Box 18538, Phila., PA19129.
Mar. 1- 65th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Fundraiser at Ashburner Inn, 8400 Torresdale Ave., 6-9 p.m. Tickets: $50. Payable to “Friends of the 65th Ward.” For info: John Donohue (267) 334-3775 or Colleen Scalici (215) 500-0617.
Mar. 2- Councilwoman Cindy Bass hosts Petition Party at7165 Germantown Ave., 12-4 p.m. Community free, Candidates $$150. Payable to “22nd Democratic Ward,” P.O. Box 189067, Phila., PA 19119. For info: Shariff Roseboro (267)972-2869.
Mar. 2- 51st Ward Democratic Committee hosts Candidates Petition-Signing Party at Kingsessing Rec Ctr., 4901 Kingsessing Ave., 1-4 p.m. Music, free food, information. Bring 20+ qualified signers for $20 gift card.Candidates $100, neighbors free. For info: (267) 254-9972.
Mar. 2- 6 Democratic Wards host Bowling-Petition Night at T-Birt Lanes, 5830 Castor Ave., 2-5 p.m. Food, wine, bowling & equipment. $100 candidates, $30 general admission. Payable to “Philly United,” 3200 Magee Ave., Phila., PA 19149. For info: Robert Dellavella (215) 808-4240.
Mar. 2- 38th Ward Democrats host Meet & Greet Fundraiser & Petition-Signing Party at Trolley Car Café, 3269 S. Ferry Rd., 4-7 p.m. Donation: Community members $10, Candidates $150. For tickets: 38thward.eventbrite.com or George Matysik (215) 803-6676, georgematysik@gmail.com.
Mar. 2- City Commission candidate Marwan Kreidie is hosted Meet & Greet at 364 Green La., 6:30-9 p.m. Brother Munir Kreidie hosts for Roxborough residents. Light refreshments. RSVP: kreidiemr@yahoo.com.
Mar. 3- City Commission candidate Marwan Kreidie hosts Fundraiser & Petition Party at Phila. Brewing Co., 2-5 p.m. Happy-hour specials. For info: (619) 507-6425 or friendsofmarwan@gmail.com.
Mar. 5- Judge Daniel McCaffery hosts Fundraiser at 1518 Bar & Grill, 1518 Sansom St., 5-7 p.m. Contribution levels: $100, $250, $500, $1,000. Payable to “McCaffery for Pennsylvania Superior Court,” P.O. Box 472, Bensalem, PA 19020. RSVP: bluestatesolutions@gmail.com.
Mar. 5- 8th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Candidates Meet & Greet at Rosewood, 1302 Walnut St., 5:30-7 p.m. Cash bar, complimentary beverages, appetizers. Suggested minimum contribution: $250 to fund GOTV. RSVP by Mar. 1: Judi Golding-Baker (215) 704-9304 or 7000judi@gmail.com.
Mar. 7- St. Patrick’s Observance Ass’n hosts Grand Marshal’s Dinner at SugarHouse Casino, 1001 N. Columbus Blvd., 6 p.m. Tickets $100. For info: Kathy McGee Burns mcgeeburns@aol.com.
Mar. 7- Councilmanic candidate Matt Wolfe is hosted Reception at 1907 Spruce St., 6 p.m. For info: matthew@wolfe.org.
Mar. 8- 57th Ward Democratic Committee hosts St. Patrick’s Party at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Rd., 7-11 p.m. Tickets: $40, candidates $100. For info: (267) 773-3251.
Mar. 9- 32nd Ward Democratic Committee hosts Fish Fry at New Barber’s Ha., 1402 W. Oxford St., 3-7 p.m. Meet & greet candidates. Tickets: $15. For info: Gary Williams (215) 906-9009.
Mar. 10- Councilmanic candidate Deja Lynn Alvarez is hosted Cocktail Reception at Dirty Frank’s, 347 S. 13th St., 2-6 p.m. Contribution Levels: Platinum $1,000, Gold $500, Silver $250, Bronze $50. Payable to “Friends of Deja Lynn Alvarez,” 100 S. Broad St., Su. 1902A, Phila., PA 19110. RSVP: Events@LPerryGroup.com. For info: (267) 275-2120.
Mar. 12- 190th Legislative Dist. Special Election.
Mar. 13- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts St. Patrick’s Day reception at Irish Pub, 1123 Walnut St., 5:30-7 p.m. Contribution levels: Gold $2,500, Silver $1,000, Bronze $500, General Admission $50. Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19148. RSVP: Events@LPerryGroup.com. For info: (215) 696-0291.
Mar. 16- Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 hosts Dinner Dance at Union Ha., 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., Cocktails 6 p.m., Dinner & dancing 7-11 p.m. Senior members & apprentices honored, scholarships awarded. Tickets $150, tables of 10 $1,500. Payable to “Karl Weinberg Scholarship Fund,” 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., Phila., PA 19147. For info: (215) 952-1999.
Mar. 16- State Sen. Anthony Williams hosts Birthday Celebration at Hilton Phila. City Ave., 4200 City Line Ave., 7 p.m. Payable to “Williams for Senate,” Paula Wright, Treasurer, P.O. Box 6313, Phila., PA 19139. For info: (484) 489-0590 or ahw4senate@gmail.com.
Mar. 17- Judge Jimmy Lynn hosts St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast at Plough & the Stars, 123 Chestnut St (enter 2nd St.), 7:30 a.m.
Mar. 18- 27th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Fundraiser at Clarkville, 4301 Baltimore Ave., 6:30-9 p.m. Special guest: Congressman Dwight Evans. Free pizza, cash bar. Candidates $50-$100., community what you will (suggested $20). For info: (215) 387-0839.
Apr. 27- Ducky Birts hosts Medallion Scholarship Banquet at Santerian Ha., 101 Ashmead Rd., Cheltenham, Pa., 12-4 p.m. For info: (215) 242-1220.