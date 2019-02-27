FURTHER LISTINGS

Feb. 28- State Rep. Jim Roebuck hosts Birthday Bash at Warmdaddy’s, 1400 S. Columbus Blvd., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jazz & food. RSVP: (215) 817-7912.

Feb. 28- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Town Hall Mtg. at Green La. Meth. Ch., 470 Green La., 7 p.m. Overview of State budget. For info: (215) 482-8726.

Feb. 28- City Commissioner Al Schmidt hosts Fundraiser at Grey Lodge Pub, 6235 Frankford Ave. Tickets: $40. Payable to “Friends of Al Schmidt,” P.O. Box 18538, Phila., PA19129.

Mar. 1- 65th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Fundraiser at Ashburner Inn, 8400 Torresdale Ave., 6-9 p.m. Tickets: $50. Payable to “Friends of the 65th Ward.” For info: John Donohue (267) 334-3775 or Colleen Scalici (215) 500-0617.

Mar. 1- N.E. Philly Republicans hosts Petition Signing Happy Hour at Nick’s Roast Beef at Katie O’s, 4501 Woodhaven Rd., 6-9 p.m.

Mar. 1- Councilmanic candidate Angel Cruz hosts Campaign Kickoff at Langosta Bar & Restaurant, 901 E. Cayuga St., 6 p.m. Contributions welcome. Payable to “Cruz for City Council.” For info: Carol (215) 360-1524 or elections215@gmail.com.

Mar. 2- Councilwoman Cindy Bass hosts Petition Party at7165 Germantown Ave., 12-4 p.m. Community free, Candidates $$150. Payable to “22nd Democratic Ward,” P.O. Box 189067, Phila., PA 19119. For info: Shariff Roseboro (267)972-2869.

Mar. 2- 51st Ward Democratic Committee hosts Candidates Petition-Signing Party at Kingsessing Rec Ctr., 4901 Kingsessing Ave., 1-4 p.m. Music, free food, information. Bring 20+ qualified signers for $20 gift card.Candidates $100, neighbors free. For info: (267) 254-9972

Mar. 2- 6 Democratic Wards host Bowling-Petition Night at T-Birt Lanes, 5830 Castor Ave., 2-5 p.m. Food, wine, bowling & equipment. $100 candidates, $30 general admission. Payable to “Philly United,” 3200 Magee Ave., Phila., PA 19149. For info: Robert Dellavella (215) 808-4240.

Mar. 2- 38th Ward Democrats host Meet & Greet Fundraiser & Petition-Signing Party at Trolley Car Café, 3269 S. Ferry Rd., 4-7 p.m. Donation: Community members $10, Candidates $150. For tickets: 38thward.eventbrite.com or George Matysik (215) 803-6676, georgematysik@gmail.com.

Mar. 2- City Commission candidate Marwan Kreidie is hosted Meet & Greet at 364 Green La., 6:30-9 p.m. Brother Munir Kreidie hosts for Roxborough residents. Light refreshments. RSVP: kreidiemr@yahoo.com.

Mar. 3- City Commission candidate Marwan Kreidie hosts Fundraiser & Petition Party at Phila. Brewing Co., 2-5 p.m. Happy-hour specials. For info: (619) 507-6425 or friendsofmarwan@gmail.com.

Mar. 3- Councilmanic candidate hena Veit is hosted March Madness Petition Party at La Fusion, 1136 S. 11th St., 5 p.m. College basketball. Drink specials & food.

Mar. 5- Judge Daniel McCaffery hosts Fundraiser at 1518 Bar & Grill, 1518 Sansom St., 5-7 p.m. Contribution levels: $100, $250, $500, $1,000. Payable to “McCaffery for Pennsylvania Superior Court,” P.O. Box 472, Bensalem, PA 19020. RSVP: bluestatesolutions@gmail.com.

Mar. 5- 8th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Candidates Meet & Greet at Rosewood, 1302 Walnut St., 5:30-7 p.m. Cash bar, complimentary beverages, appetizers. Suggested minimum contribution: $250 to fund GOTV. RSVP by Mar. 1: Judi Golding-Baker (215) 704-9304 or 7000judi@gmail.com.

Mar. 6- Judicial candidate Nicola Serianni is hosted Reception by Levin, Sedran & Berman at 510 Walnut St., Su. 500, from 5:30-7:30pm. Suggested contributions: Guests $100, Friends $250, Sponsors $500, Hosts $1,000. For info Kelson Northeimer (717) 420-6533 or krnortheimer@gmail.com.

Mar. 7- St. Patrick’s Observance Ass’n hosts Grand Marshal’s Dinner at SugarHouse Casino, 1001 N. Columbus Blvd., 6 p.m. Tickets $100. For info: Kathy McGee Burns mcgeeburns@aol.com.

Mar. 7- Council President Darrell Clarke is hosted Reception at Capital Grille, 1338 Chestnut St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sponsors $5,000, Guests $1,000, Friends $250. RSVP: friendsofdarrellclarke@gmail.com.

Mar. 7- Councilmanic candidate Matt Wolfe is hosted Reception by George Sfedu & Susan Satkowski at 1907 Spruce St., 6-8 p.m. Contribution levels: $3,000, $1,500, $500, $125. Payable at www.wolfe.org. RSVP: Denise Furey (215) 387-5641 or Denise.Furey@Wolfe.org.

Mar. 8- Hotel Brotherhood Cl. hosts Candidates Night & Petition Signing Party at 1529 Bainbridge St., 6-8 p.m. Open bar. For info: (215) 251-1226 or hotelbainbridgeclub1510@gmail.com.

Mar. 8- 57th Ward Democratic Committee hosts St. Patrick’s Party at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Rd., 7-11 p.m. Tickets: $40, candidates $100. For info: (267) 773-3251.

Mar. 9- 32nd Ward Democratic Committee hosts Fish Fry Petition Party at New Barber’s Ha., 1402 W. Oxford St., 3-7 p.m. Meet & greet candidates. Tickets: $15. For info: Gary Williams (215) 906-9009.

Mar. 10- Councilmanic candidate Deja Lynn Alvarez is hosted Cocktail Reception at Dirty Frank’s, 347 S. 13th St., 2-6 p.m. Contribution Levels: Platinum $1,000, Gold $500, Silver $250, Bronze $50. Payable to “Friends of Deja Lynn Alvarez,” 100 S. Broad St., Su. 1902A, Phila., PA 19110. RSVP: Events@LPerryGroup.com. For info: (267) 275-2120.

Mar. 12- 190th Legislative Dist. Special Election.

Mar. 13- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts St. Patrick’s Day reception at Irish Pub, 1123 Walnut St., 5:30-7 p.m. Contribution levels: Gold $2,500, Silver $1,000, Bronze $500, General Admission $50. Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19148. RSVP: Events@LPerryGroup.com. For info: (215) 696-0291.

Mar. 14- Judicial candidate Francesca Iacovangelo is hosted Campaign Kickoff by Frank DiMeo, Robert McCann, Brian Wall and others at Santucci’s, 655 N. Broad St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Contribution Levels: $50, $100, $250, $500, $1,000, $2,500. Payable to “Committee to Elect Francesca for Judge,” 1214 S. Clarion St., Phila., PA 19147 or online www.francescaforjudge.com. To RSVP and for info: Karen Sugarman ksugarman1@gmail.com or (215) 370-1423 (c).

Mar. 16- Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 hosts Dinner Dance at Union Ha., 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., Cocktails 6 p.m., Dinner & dancing 7-11 p.m. Senior members & apprentices honored, scholarships awarded. Tickets $150, tables of 10 $1,500. Payable to “Karl Weinberg Scholarship Fund,” 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., Phila., PA 19147. For info: (215) 952-1999.

Mar. 16- State Sen. Anthony Williams hosts Birthday Celebration at Hilton Phila. City Ave., 4200 City Line Ave., 7 p.m. Payable to “Williams for Senate,” Paula Wright, Treasurer, P.O. Box 6313, Phila., PA 19139. For info: (484) 489-0590 or ahw4senate@gmail.com.

Mar. 17- Judge Jimmy Lynn hosts St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast at Plough & the Stars, 123 Chestnut St (enter 2nd St.), 7:30 a.m.

Mar. 18- 27th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Fundraiser at Clarkville, 4301 Baltimore Ave., 6:30-9 p.m. Special guest: Congressman Dwight Evans. Free pizza, cash bar. Candidates $50-$100, community what you will (suggested $20). For info: (215) 387-0839.

Mar. 19- City Commissioner Lisa Deeley is hosted Reception at PFCU, 1600 Locust St., 5:30-7 p.m. Special guest: Mayor Jim Kenney. Contribution levels: Gold $1,000, Silver $250, Bronze $100. Payable to “Deeley 15,” PO. Box 42288, Phila., PA 19101 (memo “3.19 event”). If by check, RSVP: Events@LPerryGroup.com. Contribute & RSVP: www.deeleyforphilly.com/events. For info: (215) 696-0291.

Apr. 6- United Republican Cl. hosts Spring Shrimp Night at 3156 Frankford Ave., 7-11 p.m. All-you-can-eat shrimp & beer. $35.

Apr. 7- City Commissioner Lisa Deeley is hosted Dance Party by Jerry Blavat at Chickie’s & Pete’s, 1526 Packer Ave., 3-6 p.m. Special guest: Bob Brady. Contribution levels: Gold $1,000, Silver $500, Tickets $50. Payable to “Deeley 15,” PO. Box 22535, Phila., PA 19110 (memo “4.7 event”). Contribute & RSVP: www.deeleyforphilly.com/events. If by check, RSVP: Events@LPerryGroup.com. For info: (215) 696-0291.

Apr. 27- Ducky Birts hosts Medallion Scholarship Banquet at Santerian Ha., 101 Ashmead Rd., Cheltenham, Pa., 12-4 p.m. For info: (215) 242-1220.

