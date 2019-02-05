Leaders Turn out for Academy Concert, Ball

  • MAYOR JIM KENNEY and Lettie Santarelli were pleased to be among the supporters of the Academy of Music and The Philadelphia Orchestra. Photos by Bonnie Squires
  • L-R: Andy Pew, member of the Academy Board of Directors; Anne Hamilton, a trustee of the academy of Music; Daria Pew, Program Book Committee; and David Devan, President of the Philadelphia Opera Company.
  • L-R: Joe Kruger and his wife Susan Lewis with WRTI-FM General Manager Bill Johnson and his wife Jen.
  • Terry and Amy Buckman were among the first to arrive at the Chairman’s Reception.
  • Larry Dubinski, CEO of The Franklin Institute, and his wife Vicky.
  • John Saler a member of the Corporate Committee, and his wife Christina Saler have been loyal supporters of the Academy of Music and the Philadelphia Orchestra for many years.
  • L-R: Lisa and David Haas joined Melissa Grimm and Joe Cozza and enjoyed the Chairman’s Reception.
  • SUPERINTENDENT Dr. Bill Hite and his posse enjoyed the concert.
  • BONNIE SQUIRES and boxing champion Bernard Hopkins at the pre-concert reception.
  • L-R, BRAD MARSHALL and his wife Sarah Marshall, Academy Concert & Ball Committee co-chair, with her mother Linda Saxer and the Marshalls’ daughter Amelia.
  • L-R, DR. BOB PERKLE, Cathy Cahill, Leslie Anne Miller and Richard Worley. Worley chairs the Orchestra’s Board of Directors, and his wife Leslie Anne Miller is a member of the Corporate Committee for the Concert and Ball.
  • ADELE SCHAEFFER, on the Philadelphia Orchestra Executive Committee of the board of directors; and Dean J. Larry Jameson, MD and PhD, Penn Health System Executive Vice President and dean of the Perelman School of Medicine.

