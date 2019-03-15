Freelance Photographer Sought by N. Broad Renaissance

The North Broad Renaissance is seeking an experienced freelance photographer to help the NBR capture key moments and memories along North Broad Street.

Responsibilities include taking pictures according to the specified shot requirements and delivering high-res photos in a timely manner. The ideal candidate should have an interest in community development. Must be reliable, punctual, and organized. Must have own camera equipment.

Interested or know someone who may be a great fit?

To apply or seek more information, visit info@northbroad.org.

In an area where the unemployment rate is higher than the city’s average, The NBR is committed to combating this not only in its economic development efforts in the community, but also its own hiring habits. Proving opportunities for employment and career development to local residents is a key tenant of The NBR’s revitalization goals.

