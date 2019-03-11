FURTHER LISTINGS

Mar. 15- State Rep. Chris Rabb hosts “Phenomenal Women of the 200th” at Pleasant Rec Ctr., 6757 Chew Ave., 2-4 p.m. For info: (215) 242-7300.

Mar. 16- Councilmanic candidate Isaiah Thomas hosts “Millennial Madness: Rep Your School Event” at Oak St. Health, 2401 W. Cheltenham Ave., 2-4 p.m. Millennial listening event, election info, networking. Free food. RSVP: Andre admin@citizensforisaiahthomas.com.

Mar. 16- Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 hosts Dinner Dance at Union Ha., 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., Cocktails 6 p.m., Dinner & dancing 7-11 p.m. Senior members & apprentices honored, scholarships awarded. Tickets $150, tables of 10 $1,500. Payable to “Karl Weinberg Scholarship Fund,” 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., Phila., PA 19147. For info: (215) 952-1999.

Mar. 16- State Sen. Anthony Williams hosts Birthday Celebration at Hilton Phila. City Ave., 4200 City Line Ave., 7 p.m. Payable to “Williams for Senate,” Paula Wright, Treasurer, P.O. Box 6313, Phila., PA 19139. For info: (484) 489-0590 or ahw4senate@gmail.com.

Mar. 16- 21st Ward Democratic Committee hosts St. Patrick Day at Kowalski Post, 504 Hermit St.,7-9 p.m. Includes beer & wine; cash bar available. Candidates $100, others $25, ward leaders & committee people free. Payable to “Friends of the 21st Ward.”

Mar. 17- Judge Jimmy Lynn hosts St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast at Plough & the Stars, 123 Chestnut St (enter 2nd St.), 7:30 a.m.

Mar. 18- 27th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Fundraiser at Clarkville, 4301 Baltimore Ave., 6:30-9 p.m. Special guest: Congressman Dwight Evans. Free pizza, cash bar. Candidates $50-$100, community what you will (suggested $20). For info: (215) 387-0839.

Mar. 19- City Commissioner Lisa Deeley is hosted Reception at PFCU, 1600 Locust St., 5:30-7 p.m. Special guest: Mayor Jim Kenney. Contribution levels: Gold $1,000, Silver $250, Bronze $100. Payable to “Deeley 15,” PO. Box 42288, Phila., PA 19101 (memo “3.19 event”). If by check, RSVP: Events@LPerryGroup.com. Contribute & RSVP: www.deeleyforphilly.com/events. For info: (215) 696-0291.

Mar. 20- 39th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Fundraiser at Chickie’s & Pete’s, 1526 Packer Ave., 5:30-8 p.m. Candidates $100. Payable to “Friends of Ward 39-B,” P.O. Box 37139, Phila., PA 19148. For info: (215) 467-4643.

Mar. 20- Liberty City LGBT Democratic Cl. hosts Candidates Night at Wm. Way Ctr., 1315 Spruce St., 6:30 p.m. For info: (215) 732-2220.

Mar. 22- Councilwoman Cherelle Parker hosts Lunch Reception at McCormick & Schmick’s, 1 S. Broad St., 12-2 p.m. Special guests: Mayor Jim Kenney & Council President Darrell Clarke. Sponsors $3,000, Hosts $1,000, Guests $250. Payable to “People for Parker,” P.O. Box 27647, Phila., PA 19118. RSVP: Vanessa DeRose (609) 635-3375 or vanessagervasi@gmail.com.

Mar. 27- City Commissioner Lisa Deeley is hosted Reception at Café Michelangelo, 11901 Bustleton Ave., 6-7:30 p.m. Gold $1,000, Silver $500, Bronze $250 (write or raise). Online www.DeeleyForPhilly.com/Events or P.O. Box 22535, Phila., PA 19110. If by check, RSVP: Events@LPerryGroup.com.(215) 696-0291.

Mar. 28- Phila. Public Record hosts 1,000th Issue Celebration at Penn’s Landing Caterers, 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Open bar & extensive hors d’oeuvres. Premier Sponsorship: $2,500. Ads $1,100, $600, $325, $200. Tickets $40. For info: Melissa Barrett (215) 755-2000 ext. 5 or mbarrett@phillyrecord.com.

Mar. 28- City Commission candidate Kahlil Williams hosts Fundraiser at Yards Brewing Co., 500 Spring Garden St., 6-8 p.m. Hosts $1,000, Co-Hosts $500, Friends $250, Guests $100, Young Professionals $50. RSVP: Catherine (267) 475-6953 or cat@kahlilforphilly.com.

Mar. 29- State Sen. Sharif Street hosts Birthday Party at Divine Lorraine, 699 N. Broad St., VIP Reception 5:30-7 p.m., General Party 7-10 p.m. Special Guests: Gov. Tom Wolf & former Gov. Ed Rendell. VIP Birthday Hosts $5,000, Gold $1,000, Silver $500, Bronze $250, Tickets $100. Payable to “Friends of Sharif Street.” P.O. Box 28854, Phila., PA 19151 or http://www.sharifstreetforpa.com. RSVP: Lindsey@lperrygroup.com. For info: (267) 275-2120.

Apr. 4- State Rep. Joanna McClinton hosts “How to Buy the Block” Homeownership Seminar at Community of Compassion CDC, 6150 Cedar Ave., 6-8 p.m. For info: (215) 748-6712.

Apr. 6- United Republican Cl. hosts Spring Shrimp Night at 3156 Frankford Ave., 7-11 p.m. All-you-can-eat shrimp & beer. $35.

Apr. 7- City Commissioner Lisa Deeley is hosted Dance Party by Jerry Blavat at Chickie’s & Pete’s, 1526 Packer Ave., 3-6 p.m. Special guest: Bob Brady. Contribution levels: Gold $1,000, Silver $500, Tickets $50. Payable to “Deeley 15,” PO. Box 22535, Phila., PA 19110 (memo “4.7 event”). Contribute & RSVP: www.deeleyforphilly.com/events. If by check, RSVP: Events@LPerryGroup.com. For info: (215) 696-0291.

Apr. 12- Penna. Soc. Hosts 121st Annual Lunch at Union League, 140 S. Broad St., Reception 11:30 a.m., Lunch & Mtg. 12:30 p.m. Includes tour. For info: (215) 233-2650.

Apr. 18- State Rep. Joanna McClinton hosts Economic Empowerment & Entrepreneurshup Seminar at Ezekiel Bapt. Ch., 57801 Grays Ave., 6-8 p.m. For info: (215) 748-6712.

Apr. 25- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts “NFL Draft” at location to be determined, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Contribution Levels: Hail Mary Pass $3,000, Touchdown $1,000, Field Goal $500, General Admission $100. RSVP: Events@lperrygroup@.com. For info: (215) 696-0291.

Apr. 27- Ducky Birts hosts Medallion Scholarship Banquet at Santerian Ha., 101 Ashmead Rd., Cheltenham, Pa., 12-4 p.m. For info: (215) 242-1220.

May 16- State Rep. PamDeLissio hosts Shredding Event at Roxborough Municipal Lot, 514 Dupont St., 9-11 a.m. For info: (215) 482-8726.

