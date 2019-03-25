FURTHER LISTINGS

Mar. 27- Liberty City LGBT Democratic Cl. hosts Candidates Night at Wm. Way Ctr., 1315 Spruce St., 6:30 p.m. For info: (215) 732-2220.

Mar. 27- Councilmanic candidate Beth Finn is hosted March madness Meet & Greet at Strangelove’s Bar, 216 S. 11th St., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Hosts: Jennifer Powell & Rachel Kaufman. Admission free, donations welcome. Light refreshments, cash bar. For info: Anna Scheetz (717) 557-6472 or anna@finnspiration.net.

Mar. 28- Phila. Public Record hosts 1,000th Issue Celebration at Penn’s Landing Caterers, 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Open bar & extensive hors d’oeuvres. Premier Sponsorship: $2,500. Ads $1,100, $600, $325, $200. Tickets $40. For info: Melissa Barrett (215) 755-2000 ext. 5 or mbarrett@phillyrecord.com.

Mar. 28- City Commission candidate Kahlil Williams hosts Fundraiser at Yards Brewing Co., 500 Spring Garden St., 6-8 p.m. Hosts $1,000, Co-Hosts $500, Friends $250, Guests $100, Young Professionals $50. RSVP: Catherine (267) 475-6953 or cat@kahlilforphilly.com.

Mar. 29- State Sen. Sharif Street hosts Birthday Party at Divine Lorraine, 699 N. Broad St., VIP Reception 5:30-7 p.m., General Party 7-10 p.m. Special Guests: Gov. Tom Wolf & former Gov. Ed Rendell. VIP Birthday Hosts $5,000, Gold $1,000, Silver $500, Bronze $250, Tickets $100. Payable to “Friends of Sharif Street.” P.O. Box 28854, Phila., PA 19151 or http://www.sharifstreetforpa.com. RSVP: Lindsey@lperrygroup.com. For info: (267) 275-2120.

Mar. 30- State Sen. Anthony Williams & State Rep. Joanna McClinton host Criminal Record Expungement & Sealing Clinic at Myers Rec Ctr., 5801 Kingsessing Ave., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Must RSVP. For info: (215) 492-2980.

Mar. 31- Councilmanic candidate Beth Finn hosts “Sunday Finnday” at 1635 Market St., 15th fl., 6-8 p.m. Making postcards, showing Phillly-themed movies, talking issues. Kids welcome. Light snacks & drinks. Admissions free, donations accepted. For info: Anna Scheetz (717) 557-6472 or anna@finnspiration.net.

Apr. 2- 61st Ward Democratic Committee hosts Candidates’ Night at Oak Lane Presby. Ch., 6637 N. 11th St., 6 p.m. Candidates for City Council. For info: Pete Lyde (267) 701-4503.

Apr. 3- 30th Ward democratic Committee hosts Fundraiser at 1907 Catharine St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Honoring former committee people. Candidates $50, others $10. RSVP: Payable to “Ward 30 Democratic Committee.” Jon Adler 30thwardphila@gmail.com.

Apr. 4- State Rep. Joanna McClinton hosts “How to Buy the Block” Homeownership Seminar at Community of Compassion CDC, 6150 Cedar Ave., 6-8 p.m. For info: (215) 748-6712.

Apr. 6- United Republican Cl. hosts Spring Shrimp Night at 3156 Frankford Ave., 7-11 p.m. All-you-can-eat shrimp & beer. $35.

Apr. 7- City Commissioner Lisa Deeley is hosted Dance Party by Jerry Blavat at Chickie’s & Pete’s, 1526 Packer Ave., 3-6 p.m. Special guest: Bob Brady. Contribution levels: Gold $1,000, Silver $500, Tickets $50. Payable to “Deeley 15,” PO. Box 22535, Phila., PA 19110 (memo “4.7 event”). Contribute & RSVP: www.deeleyforphilly.com/events. If by check, RSVP: Events@LPerryGroup.com. For info: (215) 696-0291.

Apr. 11- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Spring Fundraiser at Paradiso, 1627 E. Passyunk Ave., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Contributions $50 at ElizabethFiedler.com/Contribute.

Apr. 12- Penna. Soc. Hosts 121st Annual Lunch at Union League, 140 S. Broad St., Reception 11:30 a.m., Lunch & Mtg. 12:30 p.m. Includes tour. For info: (215) 233-2650.

Apr. 18- State Rep. Joanna McClinton hosts Economic Empowerment & Entrepreneurship Seminar at Ezekiel Bapt. Ch., 57801 Grays Ave., 6-8 p.m. For info: (215) 748-6712.

Apr. 25- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts “NFL Draft” at location to be determined, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Contribution Levels: Hail Mary Pass $3,000, Touchdown $1,000, Field Goal $500, General Admission $100. RSVP: Events@lperrygroup@.com. For info: (215) 696-0291.

Apr. 27- Ducky Birts hosts Medallion Scholarship Banquet at Santerian Ha., 101 Ashmead Rd., Cheltenham, Pa., 12-4 p.m. For info: (215) 242-1220.

May 3- Carpenters Joint Apprenticeship Committee hosts Contest & Open House at 10401 Decatur Rd., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Competition in 5 categories, trade-show exhibits. Complimentary refreshments. For info: (215) 824-2313.

May 10- McCall Sch. HSA hosts Gala & Auction honoring restaurateur Michael Solomonov at Reading Terminal Mkt, 7-10 p.m. Special guest: Mayor Jim Kenney. Support a Nat’l Blue Ribbon public school. Early-bird ticket $95 through Apr. 5. For info: Lisa Widawski Hallowell lisa.w.hallowell@gmail.com.

May 16- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Shredding Event at Roxborough Municipal Lot, 514 Dupont St., 9-11 a.m. For info: (215) 482-8726.

May 21- Penna. Primary Election, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

May 21- N.J. State Council of Sheet Metal Workers hosts Golf Outing at Mercer Oaks C.C., 725 Village Rd., W. Princeton, N.J., Registration & Lunch 10:30 a.m., Shotgun Start 12 m., Dinner Buffet 5 p.m.$150 per golfer, Sponsorships $2,000-$250. For info: Lou Coppalino (215) 416-0450.

