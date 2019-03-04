FURTHER LISTINGS

Mar. 7- St. Patrick’s Observance Ass’n hosts Grand Marshal’s Dinner at SugarHouse Casino, 1001 N. Columbus Blvd., 6 p.m. Tickets $100. For info: Kathy McGee Burns mcgeeburns@aol.com.
Mar. 7- Council President Darrell Clarke is hosted Reception at Capital Grille, 1338 Chestnut St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sponsors $5,000, Guests $1,000, Friends $250. RSVP: friendsofdarrellclarke@gmail.com.
Mar. 7- Councilmanic candidate Matt Wolfe is hosted Reception by George Sfedu & Susan Satkowski at 1907 Spruce St., 6-8 p.m. Contribution levels: $3,000, $1,500, $500, $125. Payable at www.wolfe.org. RSVP: Denise Furey (215) 387-5641 or Denise.Furey@Wolfe.org.
Mar. 7- Councilmanic candidate Taras Smerechanskyy hosts Fundraiser at Ukrainian Educational & Cultural Ctr., 700 N. Cedar Rd., Jenkintown, Pa., 7 p.m. Donate online: www.VoteTaras.com.
Mar. 8- Hotel Brotherhood Cl. hosts Candidates Night & Petition Signing Party at 1529 Bainbridge St., 6-8 p.m. Open bar. For info: (215) 251-1226 or hotelbainbridgeclub1510@gmail.com.
Mar. 8- 57th Ward Democratic Committee hosts St. Patrick’s Party at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Rd., 7-11 p.m. Tickets: $40, candidates $100. For info: (267) 773-3251.
Mar. 9- United Ward Leaders of Color hosts Fundraiser Meet & Greet Sign Petitions at Belmont mansion, 2000 Belmont Dr., 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tables $1,000, Tickets $100. Payable to “CND PAC.” For info: Bernadette Wyche (267) 670-0572 or biwych1@gmail.com.
Mar. 9- 32nd Ward Democratic Committee hosts Fish Fry Petition Party at New Barber’s Ha., 1402 W. Oxford St., 3-7 p.m. Meet & greet candidates. Tickets: $15. For info: Gary Williams (215) 906-9009.
Mar. 9- 50th Ward Democratic Committee & Councilwoman Cherelle Parker host Candidate Petition Party at Reuben’s Marc, 8131 Stenton Ave., 4-7 p.m. Food, fellowship, music. Free for committee people & block captains; candidates $150. RSVP: 50thWardDemocrats@gmail.com.
Mar. 10- Councilmanic candidate Deja Lynn Alvarez is hosted Cocktail Reception at Dirty Frank’s, 347 S. 13th St., 2-6 p.m. Contribution Levels: Platinum $1,000, Gold $500, Silver $250, Bronze $50. Payable to “Friends of Deja Lynn Alvarez,” 100 S. Broad St., Su. 1902A, Phila., PA 19110. RSVP: Events@LPerryGroup.com. For info: (267) 275-2120.
Mar. 10- Judicial candidate Kay Kyungsun Yu hosts Fundraiser at Tom Dolgenos’s house, 722 Westview St./, 4:30-6 p.m. For info: INFO@kayforjudge.com.
Mar. 12- 190th Legislative Dist. Special Election.
Mar. 13- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts St. Patrick’s Day reception at Irish Pub, 1123 Walnut St., 5:30-7 p.m. Contribution levels: Gold $2,500, Silver $1,000, Bronze $500, General Admission $50. Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19148. RSVP: Events@LPerryGroup.com. For info: (215) 696-0291.
Mar. 14- Judicial candidate Francesca Iacovangelo is hosted Campaign Kickoff by Frank DiMeo, Robert McCann, Brian Wall and others at Santucci’s, 655 N. Broad St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Contribution Levels: $50, $100, $250, $500, $1,000, $2,500. Payable to “Committee to Elect Francesca for Judge,” 1214 S. Clarion St., Phila., PA 19147 or online www.francescaforjudge.com. To RSVP and for info: Karen Sugarman ksugarman1@gmail.com or (215) 370-1423 (c).
Mar. 16- Councilmanic candidate Isaiah Thomas hosts “Millennial Madness: Rep Your School Event” at Oak St. Health, 2401 W. Cheltenham Ave., 2-4 p.m. Millennial listening event, election info, networking. Free food. RSVP: Andre admin@citizensforisaiahthomas.com.
Mar. 16- Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 hosts Dinner Dance at Union Ha., 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., Cocktails 6 p.m., Dinner & dancing 7-11 p.m. Senior members & apprentices honored, scholarships awarded. Tickets $150, tables of 10 $1,500. Payable to “Karl Weinberg Scholarship Fund,” 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., Phila., PA 19147. For info: (215) 952-1999.
Mar. 16- State Sen. Anthony Williams hosts Birthday Celebration at Hilton Phila. City Ave., 4200 City Line Ave., 7 p.m. Payable to “Williams for Senate,” Paula Wright, Treasurer, P.O. Box 6313, Phila., PA 19139. For info: (484) 489-0590 or ahw4senate@gmail.com.
Mar. 17- Judge Jimmy Lynn hosts St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast at Plough & the Stars, 123 Chestnut St (enter 2nd St.), 7:30 a.m.
Mar. 18- 27th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Fundraiser at Clarkville, 4301 Baltimore Ave., 6:30-9 p.m. Special guest: Congressman Dwight Evans. Free pizza, cash bar. Candidates $50-$100, community what you will (suggested $20). For info: (215) 387-0839.
Mar. 19- City Commissioner Lisa Deeley is hosted Reception at PFCU, 1600 Locust St., 5:30-7 p.m. Special guest: Mayor Jim Kenney. Contribution levels: Gold $1,000, Silver $250, Bronze $100. Payable to “Deeley 15,” PO. Box 42288, Phila., PA 19101 (memo “3.19 event”). If by check, RSVP: Events@LPerryGroup.com. Contribute & RSVP: www.deeleyforphilly.com/events. For info: (215) 696-0291.
Apr. 6- United Republican Cl. hosts Spring Shrimp Night at 3156 Frankford Ave., 7-11 p.m. All-you-can-eat shrimp & beer. $35.
Apr. 7- City Commissioner Lisa Deeley is hosted Dance Party by Jerry Blavat at Chickie’s & Pete’s, 1526 Packer Ave., 3-6 p.m. Special guest: Bob Brady. Contribution levels: Gold $1,000, Silver $500, Tickets $50. Payable to “Deeley 15,” PO. Box 22535, Phila., PA 19110 (memo “4.7 event”). Contribute & RSVP: www.deeleyforphilly.com/events. If by check, RSVP: Events@LPerryGroup.com. For info: (215) 696-0291.
Apr. 25- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts “NFL Draft” at location to be determined, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Contribution Levels: Hail Mary Pass $3,000, Touchdown $1,000, Field Goal $500, General Admission $100. RSVP: Events@lperrygroup@.com. For info: (215) 696-0291.
Apr. 27- Ducky Birts hosts Medallion Scholarship Banquet at Santerian Ha., 101 Ashmead Rd., Cheltenham, Pa., 12-4 p.m. For info: (215) 242-1220.