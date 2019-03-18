Johnson-Harrell Wins Special Election in Philadelphia’s 190th Dist.

The endorsed Democratic candidate in West Philadelphia’s 190th Legislative District, Movita Johnson-Harrell, handily won a special election on Tuesday. The election featured a lively four-way race despite sparse turnout.

Johnson-Harrell won 2,988 votes, representing 66.16% of the total vote.

Coming in second was Amen Brown, CEO of the Overbrook-Beacon Community Center. He received 919 votes, or 20.35%. Brown was supported by the previous occupant of the seat, Vanessa Lowery Brown.

Running on the American Workers Party ticket, Pamela Williams won 484 votes, or 10.72% of the total. Republican Michael Harvey won 125 votes, 2.77% of the total in a heavily Democratic district.

