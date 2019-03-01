Mar. 1

Councilmanic candidate Angel Cruz hosts Campaign Kickoff at Langosta Bar & Restaurant, 901 E. Cayuga St., 6 p.m. Contributions welcome. Payable to “Cruz for City Council.” For info: Carol (215) 360-1524 or elections215@gmail.com.

