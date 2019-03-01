Councilmanic candidate Isaiah Thomas is hosted “Changemakers Happy Hour” at 1635 Market St., 15th fl., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Local 1199C’s Chris Woods & Salima Pace with State Rep. Morgan Cephas host. Contribution levels: $2,500, $1,000, $500. RSVP: salimap@1199cnuuhce.org.
BY MICHAEL A. CIBIK, ESQ. AMERICAN BANKRUPTCY BOARD CERTIFIED Question: Can fore...
City Commission Chair Lisa Deeley lined up with other election supervisors acr...
6th District Councilman Bobby Henon will run for re-election despite his recen...
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) released the following statement regarding the 202...
Today, the Office of Civic Engagement & Volunteer Service announced it is ...
BY LES NERI PRESIDENT FRATERNAL ORDER OF POLICE PENNSYLVANIA STATE LODGE Every...
SEVERAL groups of needy kids lined up on N. Broad Street to get holiday gifts c...
Jeanne Bund, 90, of Philadelphia, passed away on Dec. 23 at her home surrounded ...
Omar Sabir has announced his candidacy for the office of Philadelphia City Com...
Congressman Dwight Evans (D-Phila.) delivered the following remarks in the House...