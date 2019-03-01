Mar. 1

March 1, 2019 | Filed under: Calendar | Posted by:

Councilmanic candidate Isaiah Thomas is hosted “Changemakers Happy Hour” at 1635 Market St., 15th fl., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Local 1199C’s Chris Woods & Salima Pace with State Rep. Morgan Cephas host. Contribution levels: $2,500, $1,000, $500. RSVP: salimap@1199cnuuhce.org.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
www.pdf24.org    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *