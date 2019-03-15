Mar. 16

March 15, 2019

Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 hosts Dinner Dance at Union Ha., 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., Cocktails 6 p.m., Dinner & dancing 7-11 p.m. Senior members & apprentices honored, scholarships awarded. Tickets $150, tables of 10 $1,500. Payable to “Karl Weinberg Scholarship Fund,” 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., Phila., PA 19147. For info: (215) 952-1999.

