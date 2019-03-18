39th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Fundraiser at Chickie’s & Pete’s, 1526 Packer Ave., 5:30-8 p.m. Candidates $100. Payable to “Friends of Ward 39-B,” P.O. Box 37139, Phila., PA 19148. For info: (215) 467-4643.
The endorsed Democratic candidate in West Philadelphia’s 190th Legislative D...
BY MICHAEL A. CIBIK, ESQ. AMERICAN BANKRUPTCY BOARD CERTIFIED Question: Friends ...
City officials on Wednesday announced the launch of Restore Repair Renew, a pr...
As the spring mayoral primary contest heats up, Councilwoman Maria Quiñones S...
The North Broad Renaissance is seeking an experienced freelance photographer to ...
SEPTA Transit Police officer went on strike at noon yesterday as contract talk...
State Rep. Jared Solomon (D-Northeast) at a press conference at City Hall call...
BY MICHAEL A. CIBIK, ESQ. AMERICAN BANKRUPTCY BOARD CERTIFIED Question: Can fore...
City Commission Chair Lisa Deeley lined up with other election supervisors acr...
6th District Councilman Bobby Henon will run for re-election despite his recen...