Mar. 20

March 18, 2019 | Filed under: Calendar | Posted by:

39th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Fundraiser at Chickie’s & Pete’s, 1526 Packer Ave., 5:30-8 p.m. Candidates $100. Payable to “Friends of Ward 39-B,” P.O. Box 37139, Phila., PA 19148. For info: (215) 467-4643.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
www.pdf24.org    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *