Mar. 21

City Commissioner Lisa Deeley is hosted Labor Breakfast at Sprinkler Fitters Local 692, 1404 McNulty Dr., 8-9:30 a.m. Host: Pat Eiding. Wayne Miller & Ryan Boyer. Payable to “Deeley 15,” PO. Box 22535, Phila., PA 19110. If by check, RSVP: Events@LPerryGroup.com. Contribute & RSVP: www.deeleyforphilly.com/events. For info: (215) 696-0291.

