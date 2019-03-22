Mar. 22

March 22, 2019

Councilwoman Cherelle Parker hosts Lunch Reception at McCormick & Schmick’s, 1 S. Broad St., 12-2 p.m. Special guests: Mayor Jim Kenney & Council President Darrell Clarke. Sponsors $3,000, Hosts $1,000, Guests $250. Payable to “People for Parker,” P.O. Box 27647, Phila., PA 19118. RSVP: Vanessa DeRose (609) 635-3375 or vanessagervasi@gmail.com.

