Mar. 29

Councilmanic candidate Isaiah Thomas is hosted March Madness Fundraiser & Happy Hour at SOMO South Philly, 3101 S. 13th St., 5:30-8 p.m. Hosts: Jahri Evans, State Rep. Jason Dawkins, Michael Coard, Anthony Fullard, Sulaiman Rahman, Fred Williams & Gary Bailey. For info or RSVP: Dom (215) 469-0673 or Dom@CitizensforIsaiahThomas.com.

