State Rep. Joe Hohenstein hosts House Democratic Policy Committee Hearing on mental health in substance-abuse treatment & recovery at Friends Hosp., Scatterborough Bldg., 4641 E. Roosevelt Blvd., 2-4 p.m. For info: Nicole Brunner (717) 787-3555 or nbrunner@pahouse.net.

