Municipal Court List Corrected

The Pennsylvania Department of State produced a corrected version of the Philadelphia County ballot position for candidates for Municipal Court judge at 12:50 p.m. Mar. 21. There are significant changes in the ballot order posted that morning.

These changes were incorporated into the adjacent Featured News “Ballot Positions for Philadelphia Judicial Candidates” at 7:35 p.m.

