SEPTA Police Go on Strike; 1 Dead Already in Broad St. Station

SEPTA Transit Police officer went on strike at noon yesterday as contract talks broke down.

Supervisors will be providing emergency coverage for the duration of the strike.

Already this morning, however, a man was stabbed to death on the concourse of the Walnut-Locust Station on the Orange Line. Although a suspect was arrested an hour later, the ensuing publicity may draw heightened attention to the walkout.

Councilwoman Cindy Bass (8th District) stated in response to the strike, “It cannot be overstated how much we value and need our SEPTA Transit Police officers, who work hard to keep our public transportation systems safe and secure. SEPTA police protect staff and public transit riders — many who are children and seniors — and we must support the work of those officers. I hope and expect that these contract negotiations will be resolved as soon as possible so that other SEPTA employees and valued SEPTA riders can continue to feel safe.”

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.