2019 Philadelphia Spring Guide

Philly hums and buzzes with an exciting new energy every spring.

The longer days and warmer weather welcome outdoor dining, lively street festivals and the return of seasonal public spaces throughout the city.

For spring 2019, food (Flavors of Philly, Dining Out for Life), sports (Phillies baseball), culture (African American History and Culture Showcase, Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival) and more are on the calendar, along with annual Philly favorites like the 9th Street Italian Market Festival and the Dad Vail Regatta.

Plus, Parks on Tap, Spruce Street Harbor Park and Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest return for another year of outdoor fun with food, drinks, games and lounges perfect for an afternoon or evening outside.

And visitors and residents attending any of the many awesome Live Nation Philadelphia shows at The Fillmore Philadelphia, The Met Philadelphia or the Wells Fargo Center this spring can amplify their show-going experience by booking the Visit Philly Live Nation Hotel Package, featuring $230 in free perks (available through Apr. 30).

Events listed below are presented in chronological order:

Manayunk Restaurant Week

Now through April 25

Manayunk eateries offer multi-course prix-fixe menus for $15, $25 and $35.

Where: Main Street

Dining Out For Life

Thursday, April 18

Every year, Dining Out for Life returns to cities across the globe, including Philadelphia, to help raise funds for local HIV/AIDS services. This year’s Philly event features dozens of the most popular eateries in the city, including Cheu Noodle Bar, El Vez, Harp and Crown, The Love, Little Nonna’s and more. Participating restaurants donate a portion of the day’s proceeds to the cause.

Where: Various locations including Harp & Crown, 1525 Sansom Street

Tiny Room for Elephants at Cherry Street Pier

Apr. 19-21

For its fifth year, the Tiny Room for Elephants art and music festival heads to the new Cherry Street Pier for a full weekend of DJ performances, showcases by talented local street artists, a family day and more.

Where: Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Columbus Boulevard

African American History & Culture Showcase at the

Pennsylvania Convention Center

Apr. 20-21

This annual event includes private exhibits that have never been shown in museums, documentary films, historical reenactments, panel discussions, lectures, workshops, poetry readings, theatrical performances and historical concerts, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Where: Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street

South Street Headhouse District Easter Promenade

Sunday, Apr. 21, 12:30 p.m.

On Easter Sunday, the South Street Headhouse District hosts the 88th annual Easter Promenade, a day-long affair featuring a parade hosted by Henri David, live music, special brunches and even a visit from the Easter Bunny. Guests are encouraged to wear their finest Easter apparel to the event for a costume contest in a range of categories.

Where: Parade starts at East Passyunk Avenue & South Street and ends at Headhouse Square, 104 Lombard Street.

Parks on Tap

Apr. 24-Sept. 29

This popular warm-weather roving beer garden brings barbecue and beer to different Philadelphia parks and iconic outdoor spaces each week, Wednesday through Sunday. The list of 23 locations for this season includes returning favorites like the Azalea Garden in Fairmount (the season opener!), Penn Treaty Park in Fishtown and the Schuylkill Banks in Center City, as well as new-for-2019 spots like Fisher Park in Olney, McMichael Park in East Falls and the Discovery Center in East Fairmount Park.

Where: Various locations including Penn Treaty Park, 1301 N. Beach Street

The Penn Relays

Apr. 25-27, 2019

At the nation’s oldest and largest collegiate track meet, high school, college and professional track stars compete at the University of Pennsylvania’s historic Franklin Field. The three-day event runs an average of one race every five minutes.

Where: Franklin Field, 235 S. 33rd Street

Philly Black Pride

Apr. 25-28, 2019

Residents and visitors come from far and wide for this four-day event that emphasizes the strength and resilience of the queer African-American community. A host of citywide events — family picnics, discussion panels, various nightlife activities — aim to focus on community building. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the event.

Where: Locations TBA

Philadelphia Antiques and Art Show 2019 at the Navy Yard

Apr. 26-28, 2019

Sixty-two exhibitors make their way down to the The Navy Yard for the Philadelphia Antiques and Art Show, an event organized by the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Attendees peruse a high-quality collection of goods, including Chinese works of art, 18th-century English furniture, oriental rugs dating back to the 17th century and more. Tickets are required for entry to this event and must be purchased ahead of time.

Where: The Navy Yard, League Island Boulevard & Kitty Hawk Avenue

Philadelphia Science Festival

Apr. 26-May 4

Area-wide stargazing, hands-on activities, free museum admission and special science-themed bar events all make up the giant Philadelphia Science Festival, a beloved spring event that aims to make science more relatable. The main event is the Science Carnival on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Saturday, May 4, which promises cool experiments, tons of nerdy knowledge and fun demonstrations.

Where: Various locations including Benjamin Franklin Parkway, N. 20th Street & the Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Flavors on the Avenue

Sunday, Apr. 28

The foodie corridor that is East Passyunk Avenue tips a hat to its food scene during the fun-filled Flavors on the Avenue festival. During the fest, the avenue’s restaurants take their food and drinks outside for alfresco street-side service. Festival attendees can stroll East Passyunk Avenue while enjoying tacos, sandwiches, satay, dumplings, craft beer and margaritas as well as music and an expansive craft market.

Where: East Passyunk Avenue between Dickinson Street and Morris Street

El Carnaval de Puebla

Sunday, Apr. 28

South Philadelphia’s Mexican culture takes the spotlight as El Carnaval de Puebla returns with a pre-Cinco-de-Mayo celebration that consists of a parade, performances, street fair and impressive traditional Mexican costumes. The parade makes its way down Washington Avenue.

Where: Washington Avenue from 16th Street to 4th Street

Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival at Franklin Square

May 1-June 30

This May and June, the Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival illuminates Franklin Square with grand, artistic creations for another jaw-dropping year. The square comes alive with 20,000 LED lights strewn across all-new displays of intricate, handcrafted lanterns constructed by lantern artisans from China. Live performances, an on-site beer garden and more round out the spectacle. The 2019 festival includes 29 all-new illuminated displays.

Where: Franklin Square, 200 N. 6th Street

Semana Mexicana

May 1-6

A week dedicated to Mexican culture begins with the raising of the bandera de México at City Hall, includes Cinco de Mayo parties in Center City and Kennett Square (in Chester County) and continues (May 5-11) with Mexican Restaurant Week.

Where: Various locations including City Hall, 1400 John F. Kennedy Boulevard

Philly Tech Week

May 3-11, 2019

During Philly Tech Week, more than 25,000 business leaders, tech geeks and the technically challenged participate in more than 100 events, including a variety of programs, interactive activities and workshops that celebrate and highlight emerging trends, advances and innovating uses of technology. This year’s open-to-the-public kickoff event is a festival in Old City.

Where: Various locations including Linode, 249 Arch Street

South Street Spring Festival and Maifest

Saturday, May 4, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Thousands of revelers take part in alfresco family fun, spanning Headhouse Square and along South Street during the aptly named South Street Spring Festival. The event always includes a giant Maypole, a few dozen concerts, eating contests, a kids’ zone, nearly 200 vendors and Maifest, Brauhaus Schmitz’s German beer and dancing extravaganza.

Where: South Street between 8th Street and 2nd Street

Blue Cross Broad Street Run

Sunday, May 5, 8 a.m.

The famed 40,000-runner, 10-mile run spans North Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood to South Philly — a raucous yet serious 40-year-old tradition.

Where: Race begins at Broad Street & Somerville Avenue

Chestnut Hill Home and Garden Festival

Sunday, May 5, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

What better place for a home and garden event than Philadelphia’s garden district? Chestnut Hill’s Germantown Avenue welcomes as many as 30,000 people to an outdoor marketplace where home and garden design and supplies take center stage at this day-long festival that also includes art vendors, bites from local restaurants and amusements for kids.

Where: 8000 Germantown Avenue

Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta

May 10-11

The world’s largest collegiate regatta takes place on the Schuylkill River and attracts more than 3,000 competitors from 125 colleges across the country and Canada.

Where: 2200 Kelly Drive

The Philadelphia Federal Credit Union Kensington Derby & Arts Festival

Saturday, May 11, Noon-6 p.m.

During this only-in-Philly event, people stroll the streets of East Kensington and Fishtown to find an eclectic mix of local artists, musicians and food. The derby portion of the day celebrates human-powered transit as fanciful mobile sculptures parade along an urban obstacle course that ends at a mud pit.

Where: Trenton Avenue from Norris Street to York Street

Spring Art Star Craft Bazaar

May 11-12, 2019

The Northern Liberties-based craft and gift shop takes over the Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing on Mother’s Day weekend for Art Star’s biggest show of the year. More than 120 crafters and artists sell their wares at this free-to-attend, rain-or-shine event that features glass, pottery, accessories and other items, as well as live music, two full bars and Make + Take Workshops.

Where: Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing, 101 S. Columbus Boulevard

Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival

Saturday, May 18, Noon-5 p.m.

A come-one, come-all street fest transforms the Rittenhouse Square neighborhoodwith live music, outdoor shopping, fashion events, international entertainment and food from some of the city’s most renowned restaurants.

Where: Walnut Street from Broad Street to 18th Street

The South 9th Street Italian Market Festival

May 18-19

This annual festival features live entertainment, games (including a greased-pole climbing contest) and food, plus the 9th Street Italian Market’s dazzling array of homemade sausages, delicious cannoli, imported meats and cheeses, cappuccino, beef and poultry, specialty cookware and fresh pasta.

Where: 9th Street Italian Market, 919 S. 9th Street

Philadelphia Latino Film Festival

May 30-June 2

The Philadelphia Latino Film Festival showcases feature films, shorts, youth films, animations and documentaries by established and emerging Latino and Latin American filmmakers, screened in English or Spanish with subtitles. Workshops and discussions round out the offerings.

Where: Locations TBA

Philly Beer Week

May 31-June 9

The 12th annual celebration of Philadelphia’s vibrant beer culture takes over the city and region for 10 days. Events include tastings, lectures, beer-pairing dinners and more. It all begins with an Opening Tap event featuring the oversized Hammer of Glory (above).

Where: Locations TBA

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest and The Midway

May–September 2019 (TBA)

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest transforms a spot on the Delaware River waterfront into a day-to-night hangout with Center City’s only roller rink, a boathouse-style lodge, classic Philadelphia foods, a Ferris wheel and midway, and plenty of playful spaces to chill out.

Where: Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest, 101 S. Columbus Boulevard

Spruce Street Harbor Park

May–October 2019 (TBA)

Enthusiasts of riverside chilling enjoy the hammocks, patio games, boardwalk foods, floating gardens, draft beer, cocktails and cool breezes at this wildly popular spring-into-fall destination that welcomes hundreds of thousands of people each year.

Where: Spruce Street Harbor Park, 301 S. Columbus Boulevard

