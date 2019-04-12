Apr. 13

April 12, 2019

Councilmanic candidate Drew Murray hosts “It’s Time for Leadership” at Germantown Cricket Cl., 411 Manheim St., 4-7 p.m. $100/person, Families $150, Sponsorships $500, Silver $1,000, Gold $3,000. Payable to “Friends of Drew Murray,” 143 N. 22nd St., Unit D, Phila., PA 19103. ESVP: Margaret Buettner (610) 585-7380 or RSVPMetrostrategiespa.com.

