Judicial candidate Wendi Barish hosts Birthday Bash at MAKE Offices, 1635 Market St., 15th fl., 5:30-8 p.m. Beer, wine, noshes. Guests $25, Friends $100, Hosts $250. Payable to “Friends of Wendi Barish,” P.O. Box 2380, 2037 Chestnut St., Phila., PA 19103. For info: Kristin Nielsen (267) 506-5375 or nielsen.kristin0@gmail.com.

