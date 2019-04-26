Apr. 27

April 26, 2019

Councilman Kenyatta Johnson hosts Pt. Breeze 5k Walk/Run & Health Fair for Pancreatic Cancer at Wharton Sq. Pk., 2300 Wharton St., 8 a.m., 5k 9 a.m., Zumba 10 a.m., hip-hop 11 a.m., line dancing 12 m.

