30th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Fundraiser at 1907 Catharine St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Honoring former committee people. Candidates $50, others $10. RSVP: Payable to “Ward 30 Democratic Committee.” Jon Adler 30thwardphila@gmail.com.

