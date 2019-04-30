Councilman Mark Squilla hosts Reception at Tango Restaurant Karaoke Lounge, 1021 Arch St., 2nd fl., 6-8:30 p.m. Platinum $3,000, Gold $2,500, Silver $1,500, Bronze $500, Friend $250. Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19148. For info: reprocenterllc@gmail.com.
The School District of Philadelphia, City Council and Mayor Jim Kenney have voic...
Mayor Jim Kenney, Council President Darrell L. Clarke (5th District), and the Ph...
BY MICHAEL A. CIBIK, ESQ. AMERICAN BANKRUPTCY BOARD CERTIFIED Question: How many...
Frustrated by people dumping large loads of trash in empty lots in Sharswood, ...
Applications close at 5:00 p.m. today, Monday, Apr. 8, for Organizing Corps 2020...
BY MICHAEL A. CIBIK, ESQ. AMERICAN BANKRUPTCY BOARD CERTIFIED Question: Can I ke...
The City of Philadelphia’s municipal identification program, PHL City ID, of...
Mayor Jim Kenney recognized 12 Philadelphia volunteers and national service memb...
Mayor Jim Kenney today announced steps his administration will take to strengthe...
BY MICHAEL A. CIBIK, ESQ. AMERICAN BANKRUPTCY BOARD CERTIFIED Question: If you d...