Apr. 30

Queen Village Neighbors Ass’n & Bella Vista Neighbors Ass’n host Neutral Primary Candidates Forum at Settlement Music Sch., 416 Queen St., 6-9 p.m. Citywide races for City Council, sheriff, City Commission. For info: Eugene Desyatnik edesyatnik@bellavistaneighbors.org.

