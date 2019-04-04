City Celebrates Mayor’s Day of Service Recognition Awardees

Mayor Jim Kenney recognized 12 Philadelphia volunteers and national service members during the 7th annual Mayor’s Day of Service Recognition Award Ceremony this week.

As part of a national effort led by the National League of Cities, National Association of Counties, Cities of Service and the Corp. for National & Community Service, the Philadelphia Mayor’s Day of Service Recognition joins mayors and county officials in over 4,000 cities and towns to highlight the value of national and volunteer service. The Mayor’s Day of Service Recognition Awards are organized and led by the City’s Office of Civic Engagement and Volunteer Services.

“I am beyond proud of this year’s class of Mayor’s Day of Service Recognition honorees,” said the mayor. “This group exemplifies everything it means to be a servant to the community and a leader among peers. Their commitment to serving the people of Philadelphia makes our city and our world a better place.”

Volunteers were nominated by family, friends, and members of the public in four award categories: Mayor’s Award for Distinguished National Service, Mayor’s Award for Distinguished National Service Alumni, Mayor’s Philly Hero Award, and Mayor’s Youth Hero Award. Additional honors were presented for the Service Spotlight and United Way Service Awards.

“Engagement can take many forms — from cleaning your sidewalk to committing to a year of full-time service — but getting involved in some way is essential to building community and creating real change in our neighborhoods,” said Amanda Finch, chief service officer for the City of Philadelphia. “This year’s award recipients are the embodiment of civic engagement, giving back, and making positive change.”

The City of Philadelphia congratulates the winners of these awards.

2019 Honorees

The Mayor’s Distinguished National Service Award recognizes individuals currently serving in AmeriCorps or Senior Corps programs.

• Destiny Brew: Destiny is serving as the AmeriCorps Program Empowerment Director with the DREAM Program, leading a team of 30 student volunteers from Temple University to serve as mentors to youth living in affordable housing communities in North Philadelphia.

• Aaron Cook: Aaron is a second-year City Year corps member at the William D. Kelley Elementary School, serving as an academic coach for students and leading diversity and inclusion initiatives for City Year.

• Carolyn Moses: Carolyn is a second-year AARP Foundation Experience Corps Volunteer Team Leader serving at William McKinley Elementary School, providing one-on-one literacy tutoring to students & supervising a team of 6 other tutors and mentors.

The Mayor’s Award for Distinguished National Service Alumni is awarded to alumni of national service programs who have continued to lead a life of service.

• Alexander Allen: Alexander served for two terms with PowerCorpsPHL and continues to serve as a mentor in his community.

• Brandon Holiday: Brandon served as an AmeriCorps member with YouthBuild Philadelphia Charter School and currently works as a site coordinator with Education Works at Overbrook High School.

• Danielle Landy: Danielle served in AmeriCorps Capacity Corps with Rebuilding Together Philadelphia and now supports volunteers at Rebuilding Together’s Block Build events. She also volunteers for Habitat for Humanity & Women Against Abuse.

The Mayor’s Youth Hero Award honors youth who have made an impact in their communities through service.

• Daisy McDonagh: Daisy runs a cultural travel workshop for youth (which she developed) as a volunteer with Mighty Writers. She attends MaST Community Charter School and Community College of Philadelphia.

• Alex Lopez: Alex is a volunteer with Philly Reading Coaches (city-led OST Program), reading with students as Cramp Elementary School in Kensington several times per week after-school. He attends Mastbaum High School.

• Winne Zheng: Winnie has been a volunteer with the Youth Volunteer Corps throughout her high school career, serving on the organization’s Youth Advisory Board and leading the Youth Volunteer Program at her school. She attends Masterman High School.

The Mayor’s Philly Hero Award recognizes Philadelphians who have made an impact in their communities.

• Lamont Brown: Lamont is the founder of the Kickback Foundation, a Southwest Philadelphia non-profit that organizes community festivals, concerts, food/clothing drives and social events for seniors.

• Kinji Ridley: Kinji is the founder of Community Solutions CDC. He works with local vendors in West Philadelphia to recover food and distribute it for free to neighbors in need.

• Sally Poliwoda: Sally is a nurse at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and the leader of the Community Nurse Advocacy Fellowship, a program that places skills-based CHOP nurses in homeless shelters, schools, and other local non-profits to serve the community.

The Service Spotlight is reserved for special group projects attached to specific causes.

• The Philadelphia Resilience Project

• T.J. McConnell & the Sixers Youth Foundation

• Mayor’s Volunteer Corps

The United Way Service Awards are given to members of the corporate community dedicated to serving Philadelphia and providing resources towards the city’s most pressing issues.

SEPA Volunteer of the Year: Chris Bruner, Managing Partner, Ernst & Young Philadelphia

• John C. Haas Regional Champion Medal: Michael DiCandilo, Former CFO & Executive VP, AmeriSourceBergen Corporation

• UGI/AmeriGas Award for Excellence: John L. Walsh, Jr., CEO & Vice Chairman, UGI AmeriGas

