FURTHER LISTINGS

Apr. 3- SEAMAAC hosts “The Asian Vote in Phila.” at 1700 S. Broad St., 5:30-7 p.m. For info: Andy Toy (215) 467-0690.

Apr. 4- State Rep. Joanna McClinton hosts “How to Buy the Block” Homeownership Seminar at Community of Compassion CDC, 6150 Cedar Ave., 6-8 p.m. For info: (215) 748-6712.

Apr. 5- State Sen. John Sabatina hosts Policy Committee Hearing on Pedestrian Safety at Holy Family U., 9801 Frankford Ave., Campus Ctr., Rm. 115, 10 a.m. Focus on Roosevelt Blvd. For info: Emily Walker (717) 787-5166.

Apr. 5- Councilwoman Maria Quiñones Sánchez hosts “Community Fiesta!” Campaign Benefit at Maken Studios, 3525 “I” St., VIP Party 6-7 p.m., Party 7-11 p.m. VIPS $250, Friends $100, Couples $50, Persons $35. Payable to “Friends of Maria,” P.O. Box 60811, Phila., PA 19133. For info or RSVP: (267) 235-5624 or MariaQS2019@gmail.com.

Apr. 6- United Republican Cl. hosts Spring Shrimp Night at 3156 Frankford Ave., 7-11 p.m. All-you-can-eat shrimp & beer. $35.

Apr. 7- City Commissioner Lisa Deeley is hosted Dance Party by Jerry Blavat at Chickie’s & Pete’s, 1526 Packer Ave., 3-6 p.m. Special guest: Bob Brady. Contribution levels: Gold $1,000, Silver $500, Tickets $50. Payable to “Deeley 15,” PO. Box 22535, Phila., PA 19110 (memo “4.7 event”). Contribute & RSVP: www.deeleyforphilly.com/events. If by check, RSVP: Events@LPerryGroup.com. For info: (215) 696-0291.

Apr. 9- Hawthorne Empowerment Coalition hosts 2nd Council Dist. Candidates’ Presentation Meet & Greet at Hawthorne Rec/Cultural Ctr., 1200 Carpenter St., 7 p.m. Send initial questions to: hecphila.org or Albert Hicks, Jr. (215) 694-7528.

Apr. 10- Councilman David Oh is hosted Re-Election Reception at Racquet Cl. of Phila., 215 S. 16th St., Red Rm., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Hot food, cold drinks & good company. Contribution levels: $2,500, $1,000, $500, $250, $100. Payable to “Citizens for David Oh,” 5813 Thomas Ave., Phila., PA 19143.

Apr. 11- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Spring Fundraiser at Paradiso, 1627 E. Passyunk Ave., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Contributions $50 at ElizabethFiedler.com/Contribute.

Apr. 12- Penna. Soc. Hosts 121st Annual Lunch at Union League, 140 S. Broad St., Reception 11:30 a.m., Lunch & Mtg. 12:30 p.m. Includes tour. For info: (215) 233-2650.

Apr. 13- The Met Phila. hosts “An Evening with the Clintons” Lecture/Seminar at 858 N. Broad St., 7:30 p.m. For tickets: Travelzoo $85-95.

Apr. 13- Wards 40A & 40B Democratic Committees host 2nd Councilmanic Pre-Election Party at Bocce Cl., 24th St. & Pt. Breeze Ave. For info: Ed Thornton ((215) 834-3414 or Anna Brown (215) 937-1915.

Apr. 16- Judicial candidate Anthony Kyriakakis is hosted Fundraiser at 1518 Bar & Grill, 1518 Sansom St., 5-7 p.m. Special guest: Gov. Ed Rendell. Hosts $1,000, Gold $500, Silver $250, Friends $50. Payable to “Anthony Kyriakakis for Judge.” RSVP: campaign@anthonyforjudge.com.

Apr. 18- State Rep. Joanna McClinton hosts Economic Empowerment & Entrepreneurship Seminar at Ezekiel Bapt. Ch., 57801 Grays Ave., 6-8 p.m. For info: (215) 748-6712.

Apr. 19- 42nd Ward Democratic Committee hosts Spring Fish Fry at Cooper’s Sports Bar & Grill at 100 E. Wyoming Ave., 4-9 p.m. Donation: $12. For info: Sharon (215) 313-7019).

Apr. 22- Last day to register to vote.

Apr. 25- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts “NFL Draft” at location to be determined, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Contribution Levels: Hail Mary Pass $3,000, Touchdown $1,000, Field Goal $500, General Admission $100. RSVP: Events@lperrygroup@.com. For info: (215) 696-0291.

Apr. 27- Ducky Birts hosts Medallion Scholarship Banquet at Santerian Ha., 101 Ashmead Rd., Cheltenham, Pa., 12-4 p.m. For info: (215) 242-1220.

Apr. 30- Queen Village Neighbors Ass’n & Bella Vista Neighbors Ass’n host Neutral primary Candidates Forum at Settlement Music Sch., 416 Queen St., 6-9 p.m. Citywide races for City Council, sheriff, City Commission. For info: Eugene Desyatnik edesyatnik@bellavistaneighbors.org.

May 3- Carpenters Joint Apprenticeship Committee hosts Contest & Open House at 10401 Decatur Rd., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Competition in 5 categories, trade-show exhibits. Complimentary refreshments. For info: (215) 824-2313.

May 10- McCall Sch. HAS hosts Gala & Auction honoring restaurateur Michael Solomonov at Reading Terminal Mkt, 7-10 p.m. Special guest: Mayor Jim Kenney. Support a Nat’l Blue Ribbon public school. Early-bird ticket $95 through Apr. 5. For info: Lisa Widawski Hallowell lisa.w.hallowell@gmail.com.

May 16- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Shredding Event at Roxborough Municipal Lot, 514 Dupont St., 9-11 a.m. For info: (215) 482-8726.

May 17- Sid Booker hosts Get Out The Vote Rally at Club LaPointé, 4600 N. Broad St., 5:30-8:30 p.m.

May 21- Primary Election Day, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

May 21- N.J. State Council of Sheet Metal Workers hosts Golf Outing at Mercer Oaks C.C., 725 Village Rd., W. Princeton, N.J., Registration & Lunch 10:30 a.m., Shotgun Start 12 m., Dinner Buffet 5 p.m.$150 per golfer, Sponsorships $2,000-$250. For info: Lou Coppalino (215) 416-0450.

