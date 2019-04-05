FURTHER LISTINGS

Apr. 6- United Republican Cl. hosts Spring Shrimp Night at 3156 Frankford Ave., 7-11 p.m. All-you-can-eat shrimp & beer. $35.
Apr. 7- City Commissioner Lisa Deeley is hosted Dance Party by Jerry Blavat at Chickie’s & Pete’s, 1526 Packer Ave., 3-6 p.m. Special guest: Bob Brady. Contribution levels: Gold $1,000, Silver $500, Tickets $50. Payable to “Deeley 15,” PO. Box 22535, Phila., PA 19110 (memo “4.7 event”). Contribute & RSVP: www.deeleyforphilly.com/events. If by check, RSVP: Events@LPerryGroup.com. For info: (215) 696-0291.
Apr. 9- Hawthorne Empowerment Coalition hosts 2nd Council Dist. Candidates’ Presentation Meet & Greet at Hawthorne Rec Center, 1200 Carpenter St., 6-9 p.m.
Apr. 9- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts Reception at Tango Restaurant Karaoke Lounge, 1021 Arch St., 2nd fl., 6-8:30 p.m. Platinum $3,000, Gold $2,500, Silver $1,500, Bronze $500, Friend $250. Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19148. For info: reprocenterllc@gmail.com.
Apr. 10- Councilman David Oh is hosted Re-Election Reception at Racquet Cl. of Phila., 215 S. 16th St., Red Rm., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Hot food, cold drinks & good company. Contribution levels: $2,500, $1,000, $500, $250, $100. Payable to “Citizens for David Oh,” 5813 Thomas Ave., Phila., PA 19143.
Apr. 10- Councilmanic candidate Matt Wolfe is hosted Reception at Paddy Whacks, 150 South St., 6-9 p.m. Supporters $40, VIP $100. Payable to www.Wolfe.org, 4256 Regent Sq., Phila., PA 19104.
Apr. 11- State Rep. Danilo Burgos hopsts Veterans & Family members Outreach at Lenfest Ctr., 3890 N. 10 th St., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Info on government benefits, jobs, housing & counseling. For info: (215) 223-1890.
Apr. 11- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts Faith-Based Town Hall at Enterprise Ctr., 4548 Market St., (215) 686-3418.
Apr. 11- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Spring Fundraiser at Paradiso, 1627 E. Passyunk Ave., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Contributions $50 at ElizabethFiedler.com/Contribute.
Apr. 12- Penna. Soc. Hosts 121st Annual Lunch at Union League, 140 S. Broad St., Reception 11:30 a.m., Lunch & Mtg. 12:30 p.m. Includes tour. For info: (215) 233-2650.
Apr. 13- Councilmanic candidate Drew Murray hosts “It’s Time for Leadership” at Germantown Cricket Cl., 411 Manheim St., 4-7 p.m. $100/person, Families $150, Sponsorships $500, Silver $1,000, Gold $3,000. Payable to “Friends of Drew Murray,” 143 N. 22nd St., Unit D, Phila., PA 19103. ESVP: Margaret Buettner (610) 585-7380 or RSVPMetrostrategiespa.com.
Apr. 13- The Met Phila. hosts “An Evening with the Clintons,” 858 N. Broad St., 7:30 p.m. Ticket: $85-95 at Travelzoo.com.
Apr. 14- Phila. Bldg. & Construction Trades Council hosts All-Star Labor Classic at USciences, 600 S. 43rd St., 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Top high-school basketball talents. Benefits MS Soc. For tickets & info: www.philadelphiabuildingtrades.com.
Apr. 14- City Commission candidate Marwan Kreidie hosts Fundraiser at Fergie’s Pub, 1214 Sansom St., 4-7 p.m. Free food, happy-hour drink specials. For info: (619) 507-6425.
Apr. 16- Judicial candidate Anthony Kyriakakis is hosted Fundraiser at 1518 Bar & Grill, 1518 Sansom St., 5-7 p.m. Special guest: Gov. Ed Rendell. Hosts $1,000, Gold $500, Silver $250, Friends $50. Payable to “Anthony Kyriakakis for Judge.” RSVP: campaign@anthonyforjudge.com.
Apr. 16- NAACP hosts All Candidates Night at Bright Hope Ch. Youth Ctr., 12th St. & Cecil B. Moore Blvd., 6:30 p.m. Call to speak: (215) 455-1011.
Apr. 16- 64th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Candidates’ Night at 2990 St. Vincent St., 7 p.m. Light refreshments & beverages. For info: Pete McDermott VOTE@64thWard.org.
Apr. 18- State Rep. Joanna McClinton hosts Economic Empowerment & Entrepreneurship Seminar at Ezekiel Bapt. Ch., 57801 Grays Ave., 6-8 p.m. For info: (215) 748-6712.
Apr. 19- 42nd Ward Democratic Committee hosts Spring Fish Fry at Cooper’s Sports Bar & Grill at 100 E. Wyoming Ave., 4-9 p.m. Donation: $12. For info: Sharon (215) 313-7019.
Apr. 20- State Rep. Jim Roebuck & Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell host Document Shredding at 4712 Baltimore Ave., & 5400 Warrington Ave., 9 a.m.-12 m. Free. For info (215) 724-2227.
Apr. 20- 52nd St. CDC hosts Spring Fling at Malcolm X Pk., 51st & Pine Sts., 12-4 p.m.
Apr. 25- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts “NFL Draft” at location to be determined, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Contribution Levels: Hail Mary Pass $3,000, Touchdown $1,000, Field Goal $500, General Admission $100. RSVP: Events@lperrygroup@.com. For info: (215) 696-0291.
Apr. 27- Ducky Birts hosts Medallion Scholarship Banquet at Santerian Ha., 101 Ashmead Rd., Cheltenham, Pa., 12-4 p.m. For info: (215) 242-1220.
Apr. 30- Queen Village Neighbors Ass’n & Bella Vista Neighbors Ass’n host Neutral Primary Candidates Forum at Settlement Music Sch., 416 Queen St., 6-9 p.m. Citywide races for City Council, sheriff, City Commission. For info: Eugene Desyatnik edesyatnik@bellavistaneighbors.org.
Apr. 30- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts Reception at Tango Restaurant Karaoke Lounge, 1021 Arch St., 2nd fl., 6-8:30 p.m. Platinum $3,000, Gold $2,500, Silver $1,500, Bronze $500, Friend $250. Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19148. For info: reprocenterllc@gmail.com.
Apr. 30- Judicial candidate Kay Kyungsun Yu hosts Celebration at Jane G’s Restaurant, 1930 Chestnut St., 6-7:30 p.m. Fundraiser. For info: info@kayforjudge.com.
May 3- Carpenters Joint Apprenticeship Committee hosts Contest & Open House at 10401 Decatur Rd., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Competition in 5 categories, trade-show exhibits. Complimentary refreshments. For info: (215) 824-2313.
May 10- McCall Sch. HSA hosts Gala & Auction honoring restaurateur Michael Solomonov at Reading Terminal Mkt, 7-10 p.m. Special guest: Mayor Jim Kenney. Support a Nat’l Blue Ribbon public school. Early-bird ticket $95 through Apr. 5. For info: Lisa Widawski Hallowell lisa.w.hallowell@gmail.com.
May 11- 40A & 40B Ward Democratic Committees host Pre-Primary Party at Bocce Cl., 24th & Point Breeze Ave., 6-10 p.m. Food, drink, music! Committee persons free, others $35, candidates $100. Checks payable to “Ward 40A Executive Committee.” For info: Ed Thornton (215) 834-3414.
May 16- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Shredding Event at Roxborough Municipal Lot, 514 Dupont St., 9-11 a.m. For info: (215) 482-8726.
May 17- Sid Booker hosts Get Out The Vote Rally at Club LaPointé, 4600 N. Broad St., 5:30-8:30 p.m.
May 21- Primary Election Day, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
May 21- N.J. State Council of Sheet Metal Workers hosts Golf Outing at Mercer Oaks C.C., 725 Village Rd., W. Princeton, N.J., Registration & Lunch 10:30 a.m., Shotgun Start 12 m., Dinner Buffet 5 p.m.$150 per golfer, Sponsorships $2,000-$250. For info Lou Coppalino (215) 416-0450.