FURTHER LISTINGS

Apr. 11- State Rep. Danilo Burgos hosts Veterans & Family members Outreach at Lenfest Ctr., 3890 N. 10th St., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Info on government benefits, jobs, housing & counseling. For info: (215) 223-1890.

Apr. 11- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts Faith-Based Town Hall at Enterprise Ctr., 4548 Market St., (215) 686-3418.

Apr. 11- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Spring Fundraiser at Paradiso, 1627 E. Passyunk Ave., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Contributions $50 at ElizabethFiedler.com/Contribute.

Apr. 12- Penna. Soc. Hosts 121st Annual Lunch at Union League, 140 S. Broad St., Reception 11:30 a.m., Lunch & Mtg. 12:30 p.m. Includes tour. For info: (215) 233-2650.

Apr. 13- Councilmanic candidate Drew Murray hosts “It’s Time for Leadership” at Germantown Cricket Cl., 411 Manheim St., 4-7 p.m. $100/person, Families $150, Sponsorships $500, Silver $1,000, Gold $3,000. Payable to “Friends of Drew Murray,” 143 N. 22nd St., Unit D, Phila., PA 19103. ESVP: Margaret Buettner (610) 585-7380 or RSVPMetrostrategiespa.com.

Apr. 13- The Met Phila. hosts “An Evening with the Clintons,” 858 N. Broad St., 7:30 p.m. Ticket: $85-95 at Travelzoo.com.

Apr. 14- Phila. Bldg. & Construction Trades Council hosts All-Star Labor Classic at USciences, 600 S. 43rd St., 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Top high-school basketball talents. Benefits MS Soc. For tickets & info: www.philadelphiabuildingtrades.com.

Apr. 14- City Commission candidate Marwan Kreidie hosts Fundraiser at Fergie’s Pub, 1214 Sansom St., 4-7 p.m. Free food, happy-hour drink specials. For info: (619) 507-6425.

Apr. 15- Judicial candidate Gregory Weyer is hosted Fundraiser at Black Sheep Pub, 247 S. 17th St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. For info: sarah@gregoryweyer.com.

Apr. 16- Judicial candidate Anthony Kyriakakis is hosted Fundraiser at 1518 Bar & Grill, 1518 Sansom St., 5-7 p.m. Special guest: Gov. Ed Rendell. Hosts $1,000, Gold $500, Silver $250, Friends $50. Payable to “Anthony Kyriakakis for Judge.” RSVP: campaign@anthonyforjudge.com.

Apr. 16- NAACP hosts All Candidates Night at Bright Hope Ch. Youth Ctr., 12th St. & Cecil B. Moore Blvd., 6:30 p.m. Call to speak: (215) 455-1011.

Apr. 16- 64th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Candidates’ Night at 2990 St. Vincent St., 7 p.m. Light refreshments & beverages. For info: Pete McDermott VOTE@64thWard.org.

Apr. 18- State Rep. Joanna McClinton hosts Economic Empowerment & Entrepreneurship Seminar at Ezekiel Bapt. Ch., 57801 Grays Ave., 6-8 p.m. For info: (215) 748-6712.

Apr. 19- 42nd Ward Democratic Committee hosts Spring Fish Fry at Cooper’s Sports Bar & Grill at 100 E. Wyoming Ave., 4-9 p.m. Donation: $12. For info: Sharon (215) 313-7019.

Apr. 20- State Rep. Jim Roebuck & Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell host Document Shredding at 4712 Baltimore Ave., & 5400 Warrington Ave., 9 a.m.-12 m. Free. For info (215) 724-2227.

Apr. 20- 52nd St. CDC hosts Spring Fling at Malcolm X Pk., 51st & Pine Sts., 12-4 p.m.

Apr. 22- Last day to register to vote.

Apr. 25- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts “NFL Draft” at location to be determined, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Contribution Levels: Hail Mary Pass $3,000, Touchdown $1,000, Field Goal $500, General Admission $100. RSVP: Events@lperrygroup@.com. For info: (215) 696-0291.

Apr. 27- Ducky Birts hosts Medallion Scholarship Banquet at Santerian Ha., 101 Ashmead Rd., Cheltenham, Pa., 12-4 p.m. For info: (215) 242-1220.

Apr. 30- Queen Village Neighbors Ass’n & Bella Vista Neighbors Ass’n host Neutral Primary Candidates Forum at Settlement Music Sch., 416 Queen St., 6-9 p.m. Citywide races for City Council, sheriff, City Commission. For info: Eugene Desyatnik edesyatnik@bellavistaneighbors.org.

Apr. 30- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts Reception at Tango Restaurant Karaoke Lounge, 1021 Arch St., 2nd fl., 6-8:30 p.m. Platinum $3,000, Gold $2,500, Silver $1,500, Bronze $500, Friend $250. Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19148. For info: reprocenterllc@gmail.com.

Apr. 30- Judicial candidate Kay Kyungsun Yu hosts Celebration at Jane G’s Restaurant, 1930 Chestnut St., 6-7:30 p.m. Fundraiser. For info: info@kayforjudge.com.

May 3- Carpenters Joint Apprenticeship Committee hosts Contest & Open House at 10401 Decatur Rd., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Competition in 5 categories, trade-show exhibits. Complimentary refreshments. For info: (215) 824-2313.

May 3- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Coffee & Conversation at her office, 1537 S. 6th St., 9:30-10:30 a.m. For info: (215) 271-9190.

May 3- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Shredding Event at SPOAC, 1430 E. Passyunk Ave., 10:30-11:30 a.m. For info: (215) 271-9190.

May 10- McCall Sch. HAS hosts Gala & Auction honoring restaurateur Michael Solomonov at Reading Terminal Mkt, 7-10 p.m. Special guest: Mayor Jim Kenney. Support a Nat’l Blue Ribbon public school. Early-bird ticket $95 through Apr. 5. For info: Lisa Widawski Hallowell lisa.w.hallowell@gmail.com.

May 11- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Shredding Event at Roxborough Mun. Pkg. Lot, 514 Dupont St., 9-11 a.m. Limit: 4 bags/household. For info: (215) 482-8726.

May 11- 40A & 40B Ward Democratic Committees host Pre-Primary Party at Bocce Cl., 24th & Point Breeze Ave., 6-10 p.m. Food, drink, music! Committee persons free, others $35, candidates $100. Checks payable to “Ward 40A Executive Committee.” For info: Ed Thornton (215) 834-3414.

May 16- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Shredding Event at Roxborough Municipal Lot, 514 Dupont St., 9-11 a.m. For info: (215) 482-8726.

May 17- Sid Booker hosts Get Out The Vote Rally at Club LaPointé, 4600 N. Broad St., 5:30-8:30 p.m.

May 21- Primary Election Day, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

May 21- N.J. State Council of Sheet Metal Workers hosts Golf Outing at Mercer Oaks C.C., 725 Village Rd., W. Princeton, N.J., Registration & Lunch 10:30 a.m., Shotgun Start 12 m., Dinner Buffet 5 p.m.$150 per golfer, Sponsorships $2,000-$250. For info: Lou Coppalino (215) 416-0450.

Jun. 8- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Shredding Events at S. Phila. H.S., 2101 S. Broad St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For info: (215) 271-9190.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.