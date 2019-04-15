FURTHER LISTINGS

Apr. 16- 64th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Candidates’ Night at 2990 St. Vincent St., 7 p.m. Light refreshments & beverages. For info: Pete McDermott VOTE@64thWard.org.
Apr. 17- 21st Ward Democratic Committee hosts Judicial Night at Adam Kowalski Post, 506 Hermit St., 7:30 p.m.
Apr. 18- City Commission candidate Omar Sabir hosts Fish Fry at Lou & Choo’s, 4-8 p.m. Tickets: $10, candidates $150; Support levels: Freshmen $100, Sophomores $200, Juniors $300, Seniors $500. For info: Tracy Hardy (215) 778-7868.
Apr. 18- State Rep. Joanna McClinton hosts Economic Empowerment & Entrepreneurship Seminar at Ezekiel Bapt. Ch., 57801 Grays Ave., 6-8 p.m. For info: (215) 748-6712.
Apr. 19- 42nd Ward Democratic Committee hosts Spring Fish Fry at Cooper’s Sports Bar & Grill at 100 E. Wyoming Ave., 4-9 p.m. Donation: $12. For info: Sharon (215) 313-7019.
Apr. 20- State Rep. Jim Roebuck & Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell host Document Shredding at 4712 Baltimore Ave., & 5400 Warrington Ave., 9 a.m.-12 m. Free. For info (215) 724-2227.
Apr. 20- 52nd St. CDC hosts Spring Fling at Malcolm X Pk., 51st & Pine Sts., 12-4 p.m.
Apr. 22- Last day to register to vote.
Apr. 24- SEAMAAC hosts “Friends of SEAMAAC” at Headhouse Sq., 2nd & Lombard Sts., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Madam Saito sushi, live music. Tickets: $1 off drinks, $20 in advance. For info: Andy Toy (215) 467-0690, ext. 159.
Apr. 25- Councilman Curtis Jones, Jr. hosts Breakfast reception at Bellevue Strategies, 200 S. Broad St., Su. 410, 8:30-10 a.m. Contribution levels: Sponsors $3,000, Hosts $1,000, VIPs $500, Friends $250, Guests $150, Former Interns $50. RSVP: Kara (215) 985-4900 ext. 102 or kara@bellevue strategies,com.
Apr. 25- 11th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Candidates Night at New Courtland Sr. Ctr., 1900 W. Allegheny Ave., 6:15-8 p.m. First come, first speak. For info: Dwayne Lilley (267) 432-3665.
Apr. 25- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts “NFL Draft” at location to be determined, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Contribution Levels: Hail Mary Pass $3,000, Touchdown $1,000, Field Goal $500, General Admission $100. RSVP: Events@lperrygroup@.com. For info: (215) 696-0291.
Apr. 27- Ducky Birts hosts Medallion Scholarship Banquet at Santerian Ha., 101 Ashmead Rd., Cheltenham, Pa., 12-4 p.m. For info: (215) 242-1220.
Apr. 30- Queen Village Neighbors Ass’n & Bella Vista Neighbors Ass’n host Neutral Primary Candidates Forum at Settlement Music Sch., 416 Queen St., 6-9 p.m. Citywide races for City Council, sheriff, City Commission. For info: Eugene Desyatnik edesyatnik@bellavistaneighbors.org.
Apr. 30- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts Reception at Tango Restaurant Karaoke Lounge, 1021 Arch St., 2nd fl., 6-8:30 p.m. Platinum $3,000, Gold $2,500, Silver $1,500, Bronze $500, Friend $250. Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19148. For info: reprocenterllc@gmail.com.
Apr. 30- Judicial candidate Kay Kyungsun Yu hosts Celebration at Jane G’s Restaurant, 1930 Chestnut St., 6-7:30 p.m. Fundraiser. For info: info@kayforjudge.com.
May 2- State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta hosts “N. Philly Votes Fish Fry” at Barber’s Ha., 1402 W. Oxford St., 5:30-7 p.m. Contribution Levels: Hosts $250, Tickets $12. Payable to “Malcolm for PA,” P.O. Box 3254, Phila., PA 19130 RSVP: Events@LPerryGroup.com.
May 3- Carpenters Joint Apprenticeship Committee hosts Contest & Open House at 10401 Decatur Rd., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Competition in 5 categories, trade-show exhibits. Complimentary refreshments. For info: (215) 824-2313.
May 3- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Coffee & Conversation at her office, 1537 S. 6th St., 9:30-10:30 a.m. For info: (215) 271-9190.
May 3- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Shredding Event at SPOAC, 1430 E. Passyunk Ave., 10:30-11:30 a.m. For info: (215) 271-9190.
May 10- McCall Sch. HAS hosts Gala & Auction honoring restaurateur Michael Solomonov at Reading Terminal Mkt, 7-10 p.m. Special guest: Mayor Jim Kenney. Support a Nat’l Blue Ribbon public school. Early-bird ticket $95 through Apr. 5. For info: Lisa Widawski Hallowell lisa.w.hallowell@gmail.com.
May 11- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Shredding Event at Roxborough Mun. Pkg. Lot, 514 Dupont St., 9-11 a.m. Limit: 4 bags/household. For info: (215) 482-8726.
May 11- 40A & 40B Ward Democratic Committees host Pre-Primary Party at Bocce Cl., 24th & Point Breeze Ave., 6-10 p.m. Food, drink, music! Committee persons free, others $35, candidates $100. Checks payable to “Ward 40A Executive Committee.” For info: Ed Thornton (215) 834-3414.
May 16- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Shredding Event at Roxborough Municipal Lot, 514 Dupont St., 9-11 a.m. For info: (215) 482-8726.
May 17- Sid Booker hosts Get Out The Vote Rally at Club LaPointé, 4600 N. Broad St., 5:30-8:30 p.m.
May 21- Primary Election Day, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
May 21- N.J. State Council of Sheet Metal Workers hosts Golf Outing at Mercer Oaks C.C., 725 Village Rd., W. Princeton, N.J., Registration & Lunch 10:30 a.m., Shotgun Start 12 m., Dinner Buffet 5 p.m.$150 per golfer, Sponsorships $2,000-$250. For info: Lou Coppalino (215) 416-0450.
Jun. 8- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Shredding Events at S. Phila. H.S., 2101 S. Broad St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For info: (215) 271-9190.