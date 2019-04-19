FURTHER LISTINGS

Apr. 20- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts Grand Opening of Campaign HQ & Fish Fry at 5326 Westminster Ave., 3-6 p.m.

Apr. 22- Last day to register to vote.

Apr. 24- SEAMAAC hosts “Friends of SEAMAAC” at Tokio Headhouse, 122 Lombard St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Madam Saito sushi, live music. Tickets: $1 off drinks, $20 in advance. For info: Andy Toy (215) 467-0690, ext. 159.

Apr. 24- Chew & Belfield Neighbors Cl. hosts Candidates Night at Wissahickon Charter Sch., Gym, 815 E. Washington La., 6-9 p.m. RSVP: Rev. Chester Williams (215) 849-8021.

Apr. 24- Councilmanic candidate Deja Lynn Alvarez hosts “Party in the N.E.” at Sawtown Tavern, 4717 Princeton St., 7-10 p.m. Meet the candidate. Suggested donation: $10. For info: vote4alvarez.com.

Apr. 25- Councilman Curtis Jones, Jr. hosts Breakfast reception at Bellevue Strategies, 200 S. Broad St., Su. 410, 8:30-10 a.m. Contribution levels: Sponsors $3,000, Hosts $1,000, VIPs $500, Friends $250, Guests $150, Former Interns $50. RSVP: Kara (215) 985-4900 ext. 102 or kara@bellevue strategies.com.

Apr. 25- African American United Fund hosts Candidates Forum & Civic Engagement Workshop at 2231 N. Broad St., 6-8 p.m. For info: (215) 236-5848.

Apr. 25- 11th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Candidates Night at New Courtland Sr. Ctr., 1900 W. Allegheny Ave., 6:15-8 p.m. First come, first speak. For info: Dwayne Lilley (267) 432-3665.

Apr. 25- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts “NFL Draft” at McGillin’s Olde Ale House, 1310 Drury St, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Contribution Levels: Hail Mary Pass $3,000, Touchdown $1,000, Field Goal $500, General Admission $100. RSVP: Events@lperrygroup@.com. For info: (215) 696-0291.

Apr. 26- State Rep. Joe Hohenstein hosts Spring Job Fair at Vogt Rec Ctr., 4131 Unruh Ave., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. CareerLink PA, SEPTA, City, health-care and others. For info: (215) 744-2600.

Apr. 27- 14th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Mtg. at Barber’s Ha., 1402 W., Oxford St., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Breakfast. Candidates $100. Payable to “14th Ward Executive Committee.”

Apr. 27- Ducky Birts hosts Medallion Scholarship Banquet at Santerian Ha., 101 Ashmead Rd., Cheltenham, Pa., 12-4 p.m. For info: (215) 242-1220.

Apr. 27- Councilmanic candidate Karla Cruel hosts “Poetry & Politics Fundraiser” at Franklin’s E. Falls, 3521 Bowman St., 2-5 p.m. Political thought, music & poetry. Donations: $15+. For info: (215) 629-6349.

Apr. 29- Councilmanic candidate Deja Lynn Alvarez is hosted Party by Paul Steinke at Knock Restaurant & Bar, 225 S. 12th St., 6-8 p.m. For info: info@vote4alvarez.com.

Apr. 29- Councilmanic candidate Erika Almirón hosts Fundraiser at Clarkville, 4301 Baltimore Ave., 6-8 p.m. Special guest: DA Larry Krasner. Support levels: $10-$6,000. Tickets limited, order in advance: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/aneveningwithlarrykrasner.

Apr. 30- Queen Village Neighbors Ass’n & Bella Vista Neighbors Ass’n host Neutral Primary Candidates Forum at Settlement Music Sch., 416 Queen St., 6-9 p.m. Citywide races for City Council, sheriff, City Commission. For info: Eugene Desyatnik edesyatnik@bellavistaneighbors.org.

Apr. 30- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts Reception at Tango Restaurant Karaoke Lounge, 1021 Arch St., 2nd fl., 6-8:30 p.m. Platinum $3,000, Gold $2,500, Silver $1,500, Bronze $500, Friend $250. Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19148. For info: reprocenterllc@gmail.com.

Apr. 30- Judicial candidate Kay Kyungsun Yu hosts Celebration at Jane G’s Restaurant, 1930 Chestnut St., 6-7:30 p.m. Fundraiser. For info: info@kayforjudge.com.

May 1- City Commission Chair Lisa Deeley is hosted Reception at 1518 Bar & Grill, 1518 Sansom St., 5:30-78:30 p.m. Contribution Levels: Gold $3,000, Silver $1,000, Bronze $500, Tickets $100. To contribute & RSVP: visit www.DeeleyforPhilly.com, click “Events.” For info: (215) 696-0291.

May 1- City Commission candidate Kahlil Williams is hosted “An Evening” at Griffin Rooftop, 1338 Chestnut St., 6-8 p.m. Hosts $1,000, Sponsors $500, Friends $250, Young Professionals $50 RSVP: secure.actblue.com/donate/050119phl. For info: cat@kahlilforphilly.com.

May 2- State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta hosts “N. Philly Votes Fish Fry” at Barber’s Ha., 1402 W. Oxford St., 5:30-7 p.m. Contribution Levels: Super Hosts $500, Hosts $250, Tickets $12. Payable to “Malcolm for PA,” P.O. Box 3254, Phila., PA 19130 RSVP: Events@LPerryGroup.com.

May 3- Carpenters Joint Apprenticeship Committee hosts Contest & Open House at 10401 Decatur Rd., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Competition in 5 categories, trade-show exhibits. Complimentary refreshments. For info: (215) 824-2313.

May 3- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Coffee & Conversation at her Satellite Office, 1537 S. 6th St., 9:30-10:30 a.m. For info: (215) 271-9190.

May 3- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Coffee with the Rep at SPOAC, 1430 E. Passyunk Ave., 10:30-11:30 a.m. Senior SEPTA IDs & unclaimed-property check. For info: (215) 271-9190.

May 7- Democratic City Committee hosts Jefferson-Jackson Day Celebration at Sheet Metal Workers’ Ha., 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., 5:30-7:L30 p.m. Tickets $150. RSVP by 5/2: (215) 241-7800.

May 9- 24th Police Dist. holds Officers of the Year Banquet at FOP Lodge 5, 11630 Caroline Rd., 6-10 p.m. Tickets $35, table of 10 $325. For info: Officer Tina Willis (215) 685-9963 or tina.willis@phila.gov.

May 10- McCall Sch. HAS hosts Gala & Auction honoring restaurateur Michael Solomonov at Reading Terminal Mkt, 7-10 p.m. Special guest: Mayor Jim Kenney. Support a Nat’l Blue Ribbon public school. Early-bird ticket $95 through Apr. 5. For info: Lisa Widawski Hallowell lisa.w.hallowell@gmail.com.

May 11- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Shredding Event at Roxborough Mun. Pkg. Lot, 514 Dupont St., 9-11 a.m. Limit: 4 bags/household. For info: (215) 482-8726.

May 11- 40A & 40B Ward Democratic Committees host Pre-Primary Party at Bocce Cl., 24th & Point Breeze Ave., 6-10 p.m. Food, drink, music! Committee persons free, others $35, candidates $100. Checks payable to “Ward 40A Executive Committee.” For info: Ed Thornton (215) 834-3414.

May 13- 65th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Mtg. at Ashburner Inn, 8400 Torresdale Ave., 7 p.m. For info: John Donohoe (267) 334-3775.

May 15- 57th & 65th Ward Republican Committees host Fundraiser at Blue Grass Billiards, 9490 Blue Grass Rd., 6:30-8 p.m. Draft beer, soda, wings, chicken tenders & appetizers. Donations: $40, candidates more. Payable to “Elephant Fund” or “65th Ward GOP.” For info: Brian McCann (267) 702-0509.

May 16- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Shredding Event at Roxborough Municipal Lot, 514 Dupont St., 9-11 a.m. For info: (215) 482-8726.

May 17- Sid Booker hosts Get Out The Vote Rally at Club LaPointé, 4600 N. Broad St., 5:30-8:30 p.m.

May 21- Primary Election Day, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

May 21- N.J. State Council of Sheet Metal Workers hosts Golf Outing at Mercer Oaks C.C., 725 Village Rd., W. Princeton, N.J., Registration & Lunch 10:30 a.m., Shotgun Start 12 m., Dinner Buffet 5 p.m. $150 per golfer, Sponsorships $2,000-$250. For info: Lou Coppalino (215) 416-0450.

Jun. 8- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Shred-a-Palooza at S. Phila. H.S., 2101 S. Broad St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For info: (215) 271-9190.

