FURTHER LISTINGS

Apr. 27- 14th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Mtg. at Barber’s Ha., 1402 W. Oxford St., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Breakfast. Candidates $100. Payable to “14th Ward Executive Committee.”

Apr. 27- Councilmanic candidate Isaiah Thomas hosts Oak Lane Meet & Greet at Oak Lane Ho., 6635 N. 11th St., 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Refreshments. RSVP: Dom@CitizensforIsaiahThomas.com.

Apr. 27- Ducky Birts hosts Medallion Scholarship Banquet at Santerian Ha., 101 Ashmead Rd., Cheltenham, Pa., 12-4 p.m. For info: (215) 242-1220.

Apr. 27- Councilmanic candidate Karla Cruel hosts “Poetry & Politics Fundraiser” at Franklin’s E. Falls, 3521 Bowman St., 2-5 p.m. Political thought, music & poetry. Donations: $15+. For info: (215) 629-6349.

Apr. 28- Councilmanic candidate Lauren Vidas hosts Fundraiser at Tria Taproom, 2005 Walnut St., 6-8 p.m. For info: support@votevidas.com.

Apr. 28- Councilmanic candidate Deja Lynn Alvarez is hosted Day Party & Silent Auction at Trilogy, 601 Spring Garden St., 2:30-8 p.m. Cocktails, art. For info: Prentice Ashley (215) 514-0878.

Apr. 29- Councilmanic candidate Deja Lynn Alvarez is hosted Party by Paul Steinke at Knock Restaurant & Bar, 225 S. 12th St., 6-8 p.m. For info: info@vote4alvarez.com.

Apr. 29- Councilmanic candidate Erika Almirón hosts Fundraiser at Clarkville, 4301 Baltimore Ave., 6-8 p.m. Special guest: DA Larry Krasner. Support levels: $10-$6,000. Tickets limited, order in advance: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/aneveningwithlarrykrasner.

Apr. 30- Sheriff candidate Rochelle Bilal hosts “Men for Bilal” Fish Fry at Champagne, 21 E. Chelten Ave., 5-9 p.m. For info: Rochelle (215) 397-2578 or rochelle@rochellebilal.com.

Apr. 30- Queen Village Neighbors Ass’n & Bella Vista Neighbors Ass’n host Neutral Primary Candidates Forum at Settlement Music Sch., 416 Queen St., 6-9 p.m. Citywide races for City Council, sheriff, City Commission. For info: Eugene Desyatnik edesyatnik@bellavistaneighbors.org.

Apr. 30- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts Reception at Tango Restaurant Karaoke Lounge, 1021 Arch St., 2nd fl., 6-8:30 p.m. Platinum $3,000, Gold $2,500, Silver $1,500, Bronze $500, Friend $250. Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19148. For info: reprocenterllc@gmail.com.

Apr. 30- Judicial candidate Kay Kyungsun Yu hosts Celebration at Jane G’s Restaurant, 1930 Chestnut St., 6-7:30 p.m. Fundraiser. For info: info@kayforjudge.com.

May 1- City Commission Chair Lisa Deeley is hosted Reception at 1518 Bar & Grill, 1518 Sansom St., 5:30-78:30 p.m. Contribution Levels: Gold $3,000, Silver $1,000, Bronze $500, Tickets $100. To contribute & RSVP: visit www.DeeleyforPhilly.com, click “Events.” For info: (215) 696-0291.

May 1- Judicial candidate Sherman Toppin hosts Fundraiser at 1800 JFK Blvd., Su. 300, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Contributions: $50, $100, $250, $1,000. For info: Gina Mosley gym222@gmail.com.

May 1- City Commission candidate Kahlil Williams is hosted “An Evening” at Griffin Rooftop, 1338 Chestnut St., 6-8 p.m. Hosts $1,000, Sponsors $500, Friends $250, Young Professionals $50 RSVP: secure.actblue.com/donate/050119phl. For info: cat@kahlilforphilly.com.

May 2- Judicial candidate Daniel McCaffery is hosted Cocktail Reception at Giuseppe & Sons, 1523 Sansom St., 5-7 p.m. Chairs: Robert Brady, Jonathan Saidel & Thomas Duffy. Contribution levels: Platinum $10,000, Gold $5,000, Silver $2,500, Bronze $500, Guests $500. Payable to “McCaffery for Pennsylvania Superior Court,” P.O. Box 472, Bensalem, PA 19020. RSVP: Vanessa DeRose (609) 635-3375 or vanessagervasi@gmail.com.

May 2- Judicial candidate Craig Levin hosts Happy Hour Fundraiser at Square 1682, 117 S. 17th St., 5- 7 p.m. For info: Levinforjudge@gmail.com.

May 2- Councilmanic candidate Drew Murray hosts Fundraiser at Cherry St. Tavern, 129 N. 22nd St., 5-7 p.m. For info: drew.murray36@gmail.com.

May 2- State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta hosts “N. Philly Votes Fish Fry” at Barber’s Ha., 1402 W. Oxford St., 5:30-7 p.m. Contribution Levels: Super Hosts $500, Hosts $250, Tickets $12. Payable to “Malcolm for PA,” P.O. Box 3254, Phila., PA 19130 RSVP: Events@LPerryGroup.com.

May 2- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts Cocktail Reception at home of John Rodenbeck & Jeremy Zerbe, 1415 S. Howard St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Contribution levels: Gold $500, Silver $250, Bronze $100, Tickets $50. Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19148. RSVP: Events@lperrygroup.cvom. For info: (215) 696-0291.

May 3- Carpenters Joint Apprenticeship Committee hosts Contest & Open House at 10401 Decatur Rd., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Competition in 5 categories, trade-show exhibits. Complimentary refreshments. For info: (215) 824-2313.

May 3- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Coffee & Conversation at her Satellite Office, 1537 S. 6th St., 9:30-10:30 a.m. For info: (215) 271-9190.

May 3- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Coffee with the Rep at SPOAC, 1430 E. Passyunk Ave., 10:30-11:30 a.m. Senior SEPTA IDs & unclaimed-property check. For info: (215) 271-9190.

May 4- Congressman Dwight Evans hosts 65th Birthday Party at Hilton Phila. City Ave., 4200 City Line Ave., 7-10 p.m. Contribution levels: Chari $2,500, Hosts $1,000, Supporters $250, Friends $100, Patrons $80. For info: Terri Grantham-Peebles (215) 242-3213 or Terri@DwightEvans.com.

May 5- Judicial candidate Henry Sias hosts Postcard Writing at Front St. Café, 2nd fl., 1253 N Front St., 4-6 p.m. For info: (215) 274-0590 or HenrySias4Judge@gmail.com.

May 7- Democratic City Committee hosts Jefferson-Jackson Day Celebration at Sheet Metal Workers’ Ha., 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $150. RSVP by 5/2: (215) 241-7800.

May 9- 24th Police Dist. holds Officers of the Year Banquet at FOP Lodge 5, 11630 Caroline Rd., 6-10 p.m. Tickets $35, table of 10 $325. For info: Officer Tina Willis (215) 685-9963 or tina.willis@phila.gov.

May 9- Councilman David Oh hosts Beef & Beer Fundraiser at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Rd., 6-8:30 p.m. Live music, comedy. Tickets: $30. For info: davidohphilly@gmail.com.

May 10- McCall Sch. HAS hosts Gala & Auction honoring restaurateur Michael Solomonov at Reading Terminal Mkt, 7-10 p.m. Special guest: Mayor Jim Kenney. Support a Nat’l Blue Ribbon public school. Early-bird ticket $95 through Apr. 5. For info: Lisa Widawski Hallowell lisa.w.hallowell@gmail.com.

May 11- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Shredding Event at Roxborough Mun. Pkg. Lot, 514 Dupont St., 9-11 a.m. Limit: 4 bags/household. For info: (215) 482-8726.

May 11- State Rep. Ed Neilson hosts Shredding Event at St. Jerome Sch., 2031 Stamford St., 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. For info: (215) 330-3714.

May 11- 40A & 40B Ward Democratic Committees host Pre-Primary Party at Bocce Cl., 24th & Point Breeze Ave., 6-10 p.m. Food, drink, music! Committee persons free, others $35, candidates $100. Checks payable to “Ward 40A Executive Committee.” For info: Ed Thornton (215) 834-3414.

May 13- 65th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Mtg. at Ashburner Inn, 8400 Torresdale Ave., 7 p.m. For info: John Donohoe (267) 334-3775.

May 15- 57th & 65th Ward Republican Committees host Fundraiser at Blue Grass Billiards, 9490 Blue Grass Rd., 6:30-8 p.m. Draft beer, soda, wings, chicken tenders & appetizers. Donations: $40, candidates more. Payable to “Elephant Fund” or “65th Ward GOP.” For info: Brian McCann (267) 702-0509.

May 16- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Shredding Event at Roxborough Municipal Lot, 514 Dupont St., 9-11 a.m. For info: (215) 482-8726.

May 17- Sid Booker hosts Get Out The Vote Rally at Club LaPointé, 4600 N. Broad St., 5:30-8:30 p.m.

May 21- Primary Election Day, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

May 21- N.J. State Council of Sheet Metal Workers hosts Golf Outing at Mercer Oaks C.C., 725 Village Rd., W. Princeton, N.J., Registration & Lunch 10:30 a.m., Shotgun Start 12 m., Dinner Buffet 5 p.m. $150 per golfer, Sponsorships $2,000-$250. For info: Lou Coppalino (215) 416-0450.

Jun. 8- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Shred-a-Palooza at S. Phila. H.S., 2101 S. Broad St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For info: (215) 271-9190.

Jun. 14- Phila. Unemployment Project hosts Jazz Fest in honor of Councilman Bill Greenlee at 1st Unitarian Ch., 2125 Chestnut St., 6-10 p.m. Tickets: Members $25, others $60. Program book ads available. For info: (215) 557-0822 or Craig crobbins@philaup.org.

