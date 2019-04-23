‘Solarize Philly’ Relaunches for Homeowners to Gain Tax Credit

Mayor Jim Kenney, Council President Darrell L. Clarke (5th District), and the Philadelphia Energy Authority today announced the reopening of Solarize Philly registration in 2019.

“Cutting local carbon emissions, creating jobs, and reducing energy costs shows that going solar is a win-win for Philadelphia,” the mayor said. “The 30% federal Investment Tax Credit is in place only through the end of this year, so if you own a home or business in Philadelphia, now is the time to go solar through Solarize Philly.”

“The Philadelphia Energy Authority is on track to create 10,000 jobs through the Philadelphia Energy Campaign, thanks to programs like Solarize Philly. Now is a great time to join the solar workforce if you want to be on the cutting edge of this new chapter of solar growth,” Clarke added.

Joining City leaders for the announcement were representatives of PECO, new pre-approved Solarize Philly installers, solar trainees, and homeowners who have already participated in the largest single solar initiative in the country.

Rooftop solar lets homeowners take control of utility costs by powering their home with solar energy. Solarize Philly participants benefit from group discounts and consumer protections. On Tuesday, PEA reopened Solarize Philly for 2019, so that anyone who owns property in Philadelphia can have another chance to sign up to receive a free solar assessment of their home. PEA is accepting sign-ups now through Sept. 30 at solarizephilly.org.

Philadelphia has been in the national spotlight for solar growth since PEA launched Solarize Philly in 2017. This program has helped position Philadelphia as the fourth fastest-growing solar market. To date, 363 homeowners have signed solar contracts at a discount through Solarize Philly and more than 4,200 households have signed up for a free solar assessment. Fifty-two jobs have been created with the three participating installers, spurring the Commonwealth to list solar installer as a High Priority Occupation for Philadelphia County.

“PECO is leading the way to create a cleaner environment, save energy, and transform the energy experience for our customers,” Liz Murphy, senior VP of regulatory & external affairs, said. “We will continue to work with partners like the Philadelphia Energy Authority and Solarize Philly to ensure sustainable growth of solar power in our local region.”

Adult students from solar training programs at the Energy Coordinating Agency and Philadelphia OIC joined City officials to reopen Solarize Philly, which will create jobs that they will be eligible for upon graduation. Solarize Philly also supports solar job training for Philadelphia high-school students. In fall 2018, PEA was selected for a $1.25 million award from the U.S. Department of Energy to implement Bright Solar Futures, a three-year initiative to establish the nation’s first Clean Energy Program of Study for high school students and train more than 100 students in solar installation.

PEA has a goal of making solar more accessible and has made a commitment to ensure at least 20% of participants are low- and moderate-income households. Households of all income levels are encouraged to sign up for the program, as PEA will offer inclusive financing options.

“I applaud the Philadelphia Energy Authority’s Solarize Philly program for putting Philadelphia on the map for solar growth,” Commerce Director Harold Epps said. “I encourage all Philadelphia homeowners to go solar to continue driving this booming sector of our local economy.”

“Solarize Philly helped me to finally realize a pipe dream to go solar that I had put on hold for nearly a decade. Making a personal impact to reduce climate change is more urgent than ever and Solarize Philly has made it accessible to me by providing several helpful financing options,” said Leslie Gaines, one of 363 homeowners who have signed a solar contract through Solarize Philly.

The Philadelphia Energy Authority administers Solarize Philly as part of City Council’s $1 billion Philadelphia Energy Campaign, which seeks to advance energy efficiency in buildings across the City, collect significant cost savings for property owners and taxpayers, help Philadelphia achieve its sustainability goals, and create 10,000 jobs over 10 years. PEA is an independent office created by City Council to further clean and affordable energy goals.

