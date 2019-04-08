Young Dems Recruit Today for 2020 Summer Campaign Program

Applications close at 5:00 p.m. today, Monday, Apr. 8, for Organizing Corps 2020: a paid summer training program for 2020 graduates who want to help Dems win the White House!

Corps members can earn $4,000 to spend eight weeks this summer mastering the art and science of turning out the vote.

They’ll also develop a résumé and professional network to launch a career in Democratic campaign organizing, starting with next year’s crucial election here in Pennsylvania.

The ideal applicants are college students graduating next spring, but any young people entering the job market in 2020 are welcome to apply.

This is a rare opportunity to receive paid training and a chance at immediate employment after graduation—organizing voters to flip red seats and stop Trump in Pennsylvania.

Apply now, or share this opportunity with young Democrats who may be interested! Follow the link below:

