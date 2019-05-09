Councilman Johnson Pays Tribute to Phillies’ Montgomery

Councilman Kenyatta Johnson (2nd District) issued the following statement in response to the passing of David Montgomery, former president of the Philadelphia Phillies:

“This is an incredibly sad day for baseball fans and the city of Philadelphia. We were blessed to have Mr. David Montgomery as a leader and champion for professional sports and youth athletics in our city.

“Many people have highlighted his profound and lasting impact on the Philadelphia Phillies organization, but Dave Montgomery also believed in spreading his love for baseball in Philadelphia through bringing high-quality athletic facilities to our neighborhoods.

“As part of the Phillies MLB Urban Youth Academy, Mr. Montgomery was a key stakeholder in bringing the Ryan Howard Training Center to fruition at Marian Anderson Rec Center in South Philadelphia as well as the Richie Ashburn baseball fields at FDR Park, in partnership with Taney Youth Baseball Association. These locations serve thousands of young athletes pursuing their dreams.

“Through our youth baseball facilities, Mr. Montgomery’s legacy will be felt for generations to come. Our condolences go out to his family, friends and the entire baseball community.”

Johnson, whose district covers the Philadelphia Sports Stadium Complex, introduced a resolution in City Council today to commemorate David Montgomery’s life.

