FURTHER LISTINGS

May 2- The Flow hosts Happy Hour for a cause at TGI Fridays, 1776 Ben Franklin Pkwy., 5:30 p.m. Benefiting “Absolute Justice.” Special guest: State Sen. Sharif Street.
May 3- Carpenters Joint Apprenticeship Committee hosts Contest & Open House at 10401 Decatur Rd., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Competition in 5 categories, trade-show exhibits. Complimentary refreshments. For info: (215) 824-2313.
May 3- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Coffee & Conversation at her Satellite Office, 1537 S. 6th St., 9:30-10:30 a.m. For info: (215) 271-9190.
May 3- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Coffee with the Rep at SPOAC, 1430 E. Passyunk Ave., 10:30-11:30 a.m. Senior SEPTA IDs & unclaimed-property check. For info: (215) 271-9190.
May 4- 42nd Ward Democratic Committee hosts Meet the Candidates Night at Majestic Ha., 800 W. Olney Ave., 9-11 a.m. For info: Sharon Vaughn (215) 313-7019.
May 4- N.W. Community Empowerment Coalition hosts Candidates Day 2019 at Elders Place, 53 Wister St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For info: Rev. Jackie (267) 551-9299.
May 4- Councilman Curtis Jones, Jr. hosts Block Captain Boot Camp at Overbrook Sch. For the Blind, 6333 Malvern Ave., 12-3 p.m. Presentations by elected officials; Block Captain 101, Emergency Preparedness and Financial Literacy. For info: Dinah Hayward (215) 688-7042.
May 4- Congressman Dwight Evans hosts 65th Birthday Party at Hilton Phila. City Ave., 4200 City Line Ave., 7-10 p.m. Contribution levels: Chari $2,500, Hosts $1,000, Supporters $250, Friends $100, Patrons $80. For info: Terri Grantham-Peebles (215) 242-3213 or Terri@DwightEvans.com.
May 5- Councilman Kenyatta Johnson hosts GOTV Fish Fry at 22nd St. Café, 1266 S. 22nd St., 4-8 p.m. Tickets: $10. For info: (267) 262-2116.
May 7- Democratic City Committee hosts Jefferson-Jackson Day Celebration at Sheet Metal Workers’ Ha., 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., 5:30-7:L30 p.m. Tickets $150. RSVP by 5/2: (215) 241-7800.
May 9– 24th Police Dist. holds Officers of the Year Banquet at FOP Lodge 5, 11630 Caroline Rd., 6-10 p.m. Tickets $35, table of 10 $325. For info: Officer Tina Willis (215) 685-9963 or tina.willis@phila.gov.
May 9- Councilman David Oh hosts Beef & Beer Fundraiser at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Rd., 6-8:30 p.m. Live music, comedy. Tickets: $30. For info: davidohphilly@gmail.com.
May 10- McCall Sch. HAS hosts Gala & Auction honoring restaurateur Michael Solomonov at Reading Terminal Mkt, 7-10 p.m. Special guest: Mayor Jim Kenney. Support a Nat’l Blue Ribbon public school. Early-bird ticket $95 through Apr. 5. For info: Lisa Widawski Hallowell lisa.w.hallowell@gmail.com.
May 11- City Commission candidate Luigi Borda hosts Borda Street Run/Walk 5k, starting at Marconi Plaza, Broad St. & Oregon Ave., 8-10 a.m. Participation fee: $20. For info: Luigi (267) 886-5444.
May 11- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Shredding Event at Roxborough Mun. Pkg. Lot, 514 Dupont St., 9-11 a.m. Limit: 4 bags/household. For info: (215) 482-8726.
May 11- State Rep. Ed Neilson hosts Shredding Event at St. Jerome Sch., 2031 Stamford St., 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. For info: (215) 330-3714.
May 11- Councilmanic candidate Isaiah Thomas hosts “Rally for Our Future” at Finley Rec Ctr., 1000 E. Hortter St., rally 12-2 p.m., canvass 2-4 p.m. For info: (267) 469-0673 or team@citizensforisaiahthomas.com.
May 11- 40A & 40B Ward Democratic Committees host Pre-Primary Party at Bocce Cl., 24th & Point Breeze Ave., 6-10 p.m. Food, drink, music! Committee persons free, others $35, candidates $100. Checks payable to “Ward 40A Executive Committee.” For info: Ed Thornton (215) 834-3414.
May 13- City Commission candidate Luigi Borda hosts Fundraiser at Mick Daniel’s Saloon, 2nd Street & Oregon Ave., 6-8 p.m. Special guests: Councilman Mark Squilla & Sherrie Cohen. Sponsors $500, Hosts $2550, Tickets $50. For info: Luigi (267) 886-5444.
May 13- 65th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Mtg. at Ashburner Inn, 8400 Torresdale Ave., 7 p.m. For info: John Donohoe (267) 334-3775.
May 15- 57th & 65th Ward Republican Committees host Fundraiser at Blue Grass Billiards, 9490 Blue Grass Rd., 6:30-8 p.m. Draft beer, soda, wings, chicken tenders & appetizers. Donations: $40, candidates more. Payable to “Elephant Fund” or “65th Ward GOP.” For info: Brian McCann (267) 702-0509.
May 16- Councilwoman Cherelle Parker hosts Breakfast Reception at Bellevue Strategies, 200 S. Broad St., Su. 410, 8:30-10 a.m. Levels: Sponsors $3,000, Hosts $1,000, VIPs $500, Friends $250, Guests $150. Payable to “People for Parker,” P.O. Box 27647, Phila., PA 19118. For info: Vanessa DeRose (609) 635-3375 or vanessagervasi@gmail.com.
May 16- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Shredding Event at Roxborough Municipal Lot, 514 Dupont St., 9-11 a.m. For info: (215) 482-8726.
May 17- Sid Booker hosts Get Out The Vote Rally at Club LaPointé, 4600 N. Broad St., 5:30-8:30 p.m.
May 18- Councilman Derek Green is hosted “AS Night in Wakanda” at Treasures Ha., 5549 Germantown Ave., 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Tickets: $25. For info: Ella (215) 224-6956.
May 21- Primary Election Day, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
May 21- N.J. State Council of Sheet Metal Workers hosts Golf Outing at Mercer Oaks C.C., 725 Village Rd., W. Princeton, N.J., Registration & Lunch 10:30 a.m., Shotgun Start 12 m., Dinner Buffet 5 p.m. $150 per golfer, Sponsorships $2,000-$250. For info: Lou Coppalino (215) 416-0450.
May 25- State Rep. Jim Roebuck hosts 188th Senior Fair at Victory Christian Ctr., 5220 Whitby Ave., 12-3 p.m. For info: (215) 724-2227.
Jun. 8- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Shred-a-Palooza at S. Phila. H.S., 2101 S. Broad St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For info: (215) 271-9190.
Jun. 14- Phila. Unemployment Project hosts Jazz Fest in honor of Councilman Bill Greenlee at 1st Unitarian Ch., 2125 Chestnut St., 6-10 p.m. Tickets: Members $25, others $60. Program book ads available. For info: (215) 557-0822 or Craig crobbins@philaup.org.