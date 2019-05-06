FURTHER LISTINGS

May 11- City Commission candidate Luigi Borda hosts Borda Street Run/Walk 5k, starting at Marconi Plaza, Broad St. & Oregon Ave., 8-10 a.m. Participation fee: $20. For info: Luigi (267) 886-5444.
May 11- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Shredding Event at Roxborough Mun. Pkg. Lot, 514 Dupont St., 9-11 a.m. Limit: 4 bags/household. For info: (215) 482-8726.
May 11- State Rep. Ed Neilson hosts Shredding Event at St. Jerome Sch., 2031 Stamford St., 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. For info: (215) 330-3714.
May 11- Councilmanic candidate Isaiah Thomas hosts “Rally for Our Future” at Finley Rec Ctr., 1000 E. Hortter St., rally 12-2 p.m., canvass 2-4 p.m. For info: (267) 469-0673 or team@citizensforisaiahthomas.com.
May 11- 40A & 40B Ward Democratic Committees host Pre-Primary Party at Bocce Cl., 24th & Point Breeze Ave., 6-10 p.m. Food, drink, music! Committee persons free, others $35, candidates $100. Checks payable to “Ward 40A Executive Committee.” For info: Ed Thornton (215) 834-3414.
May 13- City Commission candidate Luigi Borda hosts Fundraiser at Mick Daniel’s Saloon, 2nd Street & Oregon Ave., 6-8 p.m. Special guests: Councilman Mark Squilla & Sherrie Cohen. Sponsors $500, Hosts $2550, Tickets $50. For info: Luigi (267) 886-5444.
May 13- 65th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Mtg. at Ashburner Inn, 8400 Torresdale Ave., 7 p.m. For info: John Donohoe (267) 334-3775.
May 15- 57th & 65th Ward Republican Committees host Fundraiser at Blue Grass Billiards, 9490 Blue Grass Rd., 6:30-8 p.m. Draft beer, soda, wings, chicken tenders & appetizers. Donations: $40, candidates more. Payable to “Elephant Fund” or “65th Ward GOP.” For info: Brian McCann (267) 702-0509.
May 16- Councilwoman Cherelle Parker hosts Breakfast Reception at Bellevue Strategies, 200 S. Broad St., Su. 410, 8:30-10 a.m. Levels: Sponsors $3,000, Hosts $1,000, VIPs $500, Friends $250, Guests $150. Payable to “People for Parker,” P.O. Box 27647, Phila., PA 19118. For info: Vanessa DeRose (609) 635-3375 or vanessagervasi@gmail.com.
May 16- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Shredding Event at Roxborough Municipal Lot, 514 Dupont St., 9-11 a.m. For info: (215) 482-8726.
May 16- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Renter’s Rights Workshop at Main Office, 9th & Ritner Sts., 6:30-7:30 p.m. For info: (215) 271-9190.
May 17- Sid Booker hosts Get Out The Vote Rally at Club LaPointé, 4600 N. Broad St., 5:30-8:30 p.m.
May 18- Councilman Derek Green is hosted “AS Night in Wakanda” at Treasures Ha., 5549 Germantown Ave., 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Tickets: $25. For info: Ella (215) 224-6956.
May 19- Councilmanic candidate Matt Wolfe hosts Reception at 4256 Regent Sq., 3:30-6:30 p.m. Tickets: $3,000, $1,000, $500, $100. Payable to WWW.WOLFE.ORG, %4256 Regent Sq., Phila., PA 19104. RSVP: Denise Furey (215) 387-5641 or Denise.Furey@wolfe.org.
May 21- Primary Election Day, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
May 21- N.J. State Council of Sheet Metal Workers hosts Golf Outing at Mercer Oaks C.C., 725 Village Rd., W. Princeton, N.J., Registration & Lunch 10:30 a.m., Shotgun Start 12 m., Dinner Buffet 5 p.m. $150 per golfer, Sponsorships $2,000-$250. For info: Lou Coppalino (215) 416-0450.
May 22- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts Town Hall Mtg. at Roxborough Mem. Hosp., Wolcoff Aud., 5800 Ridge Ave., 7 p.m. Focus on nuclear energy. For info: (215) 482-8726.
May 23- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Thursday Evening Conversation at Main Office, 9th & Ritner Sts., 6:30-7:30 p.m. Meet the rep , share your ideas & concverns. For info: (215) 271-9190.
May 25- State Rep. Jim Roebuck hosts 188th Senior Fair at Victory Christian Ctr., 5220 Whitby Ave., 12-3 p.m. For info: (215) 724-2227.
Jun. 8- State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Shred-a-Palooza at S. Phila. H.S., 2101 S. Broad St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For info: (215) 271-9190.
Jun. 14- Phila. Unemployment Project hosts Jazz Fest in honor of Councilman Bill Greenlee at 1st Unitarian Ch., 2125 Chestnut St., 6-10 p.m. Tickets: Members $25, others $60. Program book ads available. For info: (215) 557-0822 or Craig crobbins@philaup.org.